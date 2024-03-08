News: Plans submitted for £15.5m housing development in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
honey has submitted plans to deliver a £15.5m, 54 new home development at the Waverley site in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in January that the Sheffield housebuilder had completed a land purchase from Rotherham-based bownfield regeneration specialist, Harworth Group for a site off Rivelin Way.
Plans show that "Homes by honey at Waverley" includes proposals for a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and will include semi-detached and detached properties.
honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers. Prices for homes at the development will be released if planning is granted.
Homes by honey at Waverley will form part of the larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre Orgreave Colliery & Coking site into a new, sustainable community.
If given the go ahead, construction is expected to start this summer with residents able to move in from next summer. Of the 54 homes, 17 have been designated to affordable housing.
Since the start this year, honey has secured six sites across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire that, subject to planning, will deliver 867 new build homes and revenues of £262m.
honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Waverley is an outstanding regeneration project, so we are very pleased to be able to submit our plans for consideration to become part of it.
“We are committed to delivering homes designed to combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the communities in which we build.
“Our proposed Homes by honey at Waverley development will do just that, providing high quality, high specification new homes to meet the significant demand that exists in the area.
“We are excited by the opportunity to make our vison for our development a reality and we now look forward to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans for the site.”
