News: New "Dining Room" experience launching in Rotherham





Not just about culinary excellence, the Sheffield-based social enterprise is dedicated to providing supported employment to individuals interested in pursuing careers in hospitality. With Chris Hanson, who spent seven years at Blend Kitchen, it has been running food events across a variety of underused spaces.



A permanent site is set to open next month inside a former hairdressers in the Imperial Buildings in Rotherham town centre.



Chef’s Counter has a proven track record of success, having hosted numerous sold-out public dining events in unique venues around Sheffield since its inception in 2023. From American diner food at the Millenium Gallery to a pie and pea super at Samuel Worth Chapel. The bespoke corporate hospitality service, “Business Bites,” has also garnered attention and bookings from across South and West Yorkshire.



Chris Hanson, founder and chef at Chef’s Counter, said: “Since our inception, Chef’s Counter has been about more than just food. It’s about community, inclusivity, and providing opportunities for those facing barriers to employment. With the launch of our first permanent dining room in Rotherham, we’re excited to expand our reach and continue making a positive impact in the region.”



The Victorian, Grade II listed, Imperial Building, was restored by developer, Illiad as part of the Rotherham Renaissance initiative in 2008 creating nearly 9,000 sq ft of retail space and 19 residential apartments around an Edwardian-era arcade with gallery space in the centre.



In preparation for the opening of a permanent site, Chef’s Counter has launched a crowd funder appeal to raise money for the launch.



"We now need some help. So far hiring spaces on an ad hoc basis from local charities and community groups has been fine in terms of meeting the demand for our services. The reality now is we're getting busier and busier with more people booking onto our expanded public events programme and companies taking up our delicious business bites offering. So we've decided we need a permanent space that we can use as and when we need it rather than fitting round other groups.







"We're pleased to announce that we have found the perfect space in Rotherham. After viewing several locations over the last couple of months we came across Unit 8, part of the Imperial Building in the centre of Rotherham. We are now in a position to turn the space below into our first Chef's Counter dining room. The space will include a production & development kitchen to service all our upcoming South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire events as well as opportunity for guests to enjoy our food onsite."



Something new is being added to the menu in Rotherham. Chef’s Counter, a pioneering local hospitality events company, has announced the grand opening of its first permanent site, and it is set to be in Rotherham town centre.