News: Plans for new Rotherham tram-train stop get green light
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved for a £6.9m project to introduce a new tram-train stop on the existing network, and a new Park & Ride site, in Rotherham.
Network Rail has also officially been appointed to deliver the works at the.Magna Science Adventure Centre.
The scheme is designed to provide a boost to the museum and venue, and the wider Templeborough area, as well as improve alternative travel options in a location known for low air quality. Rothbiz reported on the application when it was submitted at the end of 2023.
The tram-train line runs to the rear of the site and making use of the existing underutilised parking supply at Magna is seen as a cost-effective way of increasing Park & Ride facilities in the area.
The application shows a station with two, 30m long platforms on land next to the car park at Magna, further down past the AquaTek outdoor play area. It is described as having basic facilities including a shelter, information boards, lighting, CCTV and cycle parking. A bridge, with lifts, and a fence running between the two tracks are also included.
The station will be accessed directly off the existing car park, which itself has direct access onto Bessemer Way. 428 standard parking spaces will be shared with Magna Science Adventure Centre, an increase from the current total of 399 spaces, and includes standard spaces, EV charging points, disabled spaces and motorcycle parking. In addition to this secure cycle parking facilities will also be provided at the site.
Netowrk Rail said in the application that: "The proposal for a new station at Magna is seen as a vindication of the Tram-Train trial and is seen as a key enhancement in improving the public transport system of the Rotherham area, enhancing journey opportunities between the Magna attraction, the town, and the wider Sheffield area. It makes an important contribution to the sustainable development of the tourist attraction and the wider town in aiding modal shift and reducing dependence on the private car, enhances economic prospects for job creation and helps to maintain the attractiveness of the Magna facility."
The plans were approved without going before the council's planning board. Officers said: "Whilst this proposal does not lead to a direct increase employment levels, improved public transport infrastructure and the associated benefits this brings is considered to assist with the economic development of the area and of the Magna site."
The officer's report adds that the proposal's "dual role as a park and ride facility and public transport access to the Magna facility will not have any adverse impact on local road infrastructure or capacity.
"It is considered that the site is in a sustainable location and that the additional tram-train stop is considered to improve sustainability of both the site as well as the sustainability of the improved tram network. The layout of the site is considered to be acceptable in highway terms and the level of shared car parking retained is appropriate."
Magna has plans to continue growing its events business (e.g. holding conferences etc.) and wants to develop a night-time economy (e.g. bands/concerts etc.). Operators also hope that recent investments in the visitor attraction will boost visitor numbers from 80,000 to 100,000 in 2023/24 and 120,000 in 2024/25.
Backed by the Government's Transforming Cities Fund (TCF), South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) signed a funding agreement for £6,859,649 last month with Network Rail which said that start on site was due in Spring 2024 with forecast completion and entry into service Autumn/Winter 2024.
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
