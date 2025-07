News: Why are new cycle lanes being created across Rotherham?

Images: RMBC

With Rotherham Council set to spend a further £24m on active travel schemes, the issue was raised in a recent full council meeting.Consultation is currently being carried out on a £16.3m scheme that includes bike lanes, bus lanes and a built up roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre. A similar £8m cycle lane and roundabout scheme is proposed for Stag Roundabout and Wickersley / Broom Road.The schemes follow on from the the £6.4m Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor schemes and the £3.6m Broom Road Cycleways scheme.Sheffield Road Cycleways project has delivered over 2km of new cycle routes on the A6178 Sheffield Road and Westgate between the town centre and the borough boundary at Tinsley. Rothbiz reported how Rotherham Council was forced to explain the new road layout on Sheffield Road , which has introduced a single carriagway with cycle lanes that are not mandatory and instead indicate to drivers the distance they should leave when passing cyclists.The majority of funding is coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) through the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), a government funding stream. The funding requirements dictate that designs must promote decarbonisation by providing improved options for public transport, walking and cycling although Rotherham Council has earmarked funding for ideas proposed by the community for addressing isues in the neighbourhoods.Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, told the meeting: "Any decision on funding is ultimately a decision for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the Department for Transport."If we only delivered the neighbourhood streets element of the scheme then potentially that would not be meeting the government's requirements for the funding. I should be clear that that requirement was set by the previous government and that requirement is to deliver a strategic route to enable people to walk, to cycle more and to help improve the speed and reliability of buses, to help people get about the borough."It is most likely, therefore, that if we to only do the scheme without the cycle lanes then it wouldn't be meeting that requirement"