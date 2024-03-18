News: Rotherham Council planners recommend 300 home development be approved
By Tom Austen
Details of further phases of a 300 home scheme in Rotherham are set to be disccused at the council's planning board this week and officers are receommending that they be aproved,
Rothbiz reported last year on Jones Homes launching its Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby at the same time as submitting a detailed planning application for the rest of the scheme.
Having secured planning permission for the first phase, and outline permission for the rest, work has started on 100 new homes on a 12-acre site off Grange Lane - 95 new homes for private sale and five affordable starter homes with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.
Of the 300 dwellings proposed in total, 95 are proposed as affordable housing, which equates to 31.6%.
The land was previously in the Green Belt, however it was reallocated for residential use within the council's Local Plan in 2018.
The latest application covers reserved matters - things like appearance, layout, scale and access.
Many objections have been received but the planner's report states that most relate to issues already discussed when the outline plans were approved.
Other objections have been received on the grounds that "Maltby does not have enough resources to meet the needs of existing residents so will not be able to cope with more."
Advertisement
The Section 106 for the outline permission included £756,300 towards funding the provision of additional school places at Maltby Academy. Section 106 legal agreements are signed between developers and the council when planning permission is granted on a site by site basis. They often include funding that can be used for school places, improving the local road network or public transport provision. Section 106 agreements would still be used, where appropriate, to secure affordable housing and on-site mitigation.
A planner's report showed that Rotherham Primary Care commented on the application highlighting that "since the closure of the Queens Medical Centre in 2022 services in this part of town have been extremely pressured and additional patient numbers without increased care provision will exacerbate this problem."
The closure of the medical centre comes four years after the outline plans were approved, when capacity issues were not looked into in detail by Rotherham Primary Care. The Section 106 for the outline permission did not make any provision of medical facilities and planner's confirm that "they cannot be required as part of this reserved matters application."
The report concludes that the overall layout of the site "offers an acceptable balance between achieving an efficient use of the land available ... whilst safeguarding a satisfactory provision of individual private amenity space for each dwelling." The plans also include an "acceptable level of landscaping appropriate for the site."
Rotherham Council's planning board are set to discuss the application on Thursday.
An outline application for 185 homes nearby was recently approved by Rotherham Council.
Jones Homes website
Images: Jones Homes
Rothbiz reported last year on Jones Homes launching its Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby at the same time as submitting a detailed planning application for the rest of the scheme.
Having secured planning permission for the first phase, and outline permission for the rest, work has started on 100 new homes on a 12-acre site off Grange Lane - 95 new homes for private sale and five affordable starter homes with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.
Of the 300 dwellings proposed in total, 95 are proposed as affordable housing, which equates to 31.6%.
The land was previously in the Green Belt, however it was reallocated for residential use within the council's Local Plan in 2018.
The latest application covers reserved matters - things like appearance, layout, scale and access.
Many objections have been received but the planner's report states that most relate to issues already discussed when the outline plans were approved.
Other objections have been received on the grounds that "Maltby does not have enough resources to meet the needs of existing residents so will not be able to cope with more."
Advertisement
The Section 106 for the outline permission included £756,300 towards funding the provision of additional school places at Maltby Academy. Section 106 legal agreements are signed between developers and the council when planning permission is granted on a site by site basis. They often include funding that can be used for school places, improving the local road network or public transport provision. Section 106 agreements would still be used, where appropriate, to secure affordable housing and on-site mitigation.
A planner's report showed that Rotherham Primary Care commented on the application highlighting that "since the closure of the Queens Medical Centre in 2022 services in this part of town have been extremely pressured and additional patient numbers without increased care provision will exacerbate this problem."
The closure of the medical centre comes four years after the outline plans were approved, when capacity issues were not looked into in detail by Rotherham Primary Care. The Section 106 for the outline permission did not make any provision of medical facilities and planner's confirm that "they cannot be required as part of this reserved matters application."
The report concludes that the overall layout of the site "offers an acceptable balance between achieving an efficient use of the land available ... whilst safeguarding a satisfactory provision of individual private amenity space for each dwelling." The plans also include an "acceptable level of landscaping appropriate for the site."
Rotherham Council's planning board are set to discuss the application on Thursday.
An outline application for 185 homes nearby was recently approved by Rotherham Council.
Jones Homes website
Images: Jones Homes
0 comments:
Post a Comment