News: Rotherham pub placed on the market, operators react
By Tom Austen
A live music venue in Rotherham town centre has been put up for the sale following the brewery's move away from "wet-led" properties.
The Bridge Inn has a prominent position opposite Rotherham Central railway station but it is one of four pubs being brought to market by the Old Mill Brewery in Snaith.
Rothbiz reported on the demolition of The Trades back in 2022. During the last years of the Greasbrough Road venue, a passionate team of directors created "The Hive" and started working with The Trades to bring a wide variety of live music to the town as an "upstart side venue."
Then during the pandemic a deal was struck with the Old Mill Brewery to move to the adjacent Bridge Inn and turn, what was a designated pub for visiting football fans, into a live music venue.
But now the brewery, which operates 18 public houses, say that they want to focus on food and accommodation, rather than purely drinks.
The advert, with leisure property specialists Fleurets, for the Bridge Inn describes it as a "very individual and unashamed live rock music operation. Bands perform almost every day on two stages and trade has been developed to cater exclusively for this market.
"Not for the feint-hearted the fit out include ghoul masks, coffins as tables, zombies, skeletons, armour, devils and much more besides. Unique and wonderful."
The property, which has operated under a franchise agreement for several years, is being advertised for offers at £295,000 for the freehold with vacant possession.
Nick Waugh, Tied Estate Manager at Old Mill Brewery, said: "The four properties no longer fit into our portfolio as we look to concentrate on our food and accommodation offerings.
"Our future plans do include further acquisitions as well as refurbishments to some of our current sites that are in line with our new goals for Old Mill Brewery.
"Our estate of pubs are community locals, many of which have been in our portfolio since 1983. We are proud to be a pillar of so many neighbourhoods and hope to find new owners that will carry this on."
Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets, added: "Freehold pubs of this type appeal to a wide range of buyers and we are already experiencing strong demand from pub operators and for a variety of alternative uses."
Following the property going up for sale, a joint statement from the directors at The Hive reads: "So, our brewery has decided to focus on their premises that have restaurants and boutique rooms, and although we are indeed a successful business - the brewery sees it as a good time to sell the property, as it is one of four "wet only" pubs.
"In the meantime, we’re doing background prep for any eventuality - involving either taking on the premises under ownership or working with any potential new owners with absolute minimal disruption.
"Either way, we have a positive outlook and are very confident - and as before with The Trades, this certainly is not the end of The Hive collective running a music event space in Rotherham Centre. We are continuing with our bookings for this year as normal for now and will post a further update once there is confirmation of ownership!
"In the meantime, we’d like to thank our amazing community of attendees/customers and look forward to many years bringing you live music!"
The pub was completed in March 1932 on behalf of Mappins Masbro Old Brewery. The neo-Jacobean style sits alongside the medieval bridge and bridge chapel. The Bridge Inn is not a listed building but is in the town's conservation area.
