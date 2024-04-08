News: Beer today, gone tomorrow?
By Tom Austen
A political row is brewing over why proposed new micropubs have not yet been allowed to open in Rotherham, despite strong support from their local communities.
Rothbiz reported last month on plans by the operators of the Roadhouse to take on a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington where an alcohol licence has already been secured.
A decision is yet to be made by Rotherham Council on the change of use application but local ale fans are fearful of plans falling flat. Around 250 representations have already been received, so many that the local planning department have been unable to publish them all online.
The council's environmental health team has already requested that, if plans are approved, then a condition is attached which would mean that the rear yard would not be able to form part of the establishment, as is proposed.
The closest dwelling is located four metres away to the rear of the premises, boundary to boundary, and environmental health officers state that a suggested condition would read: "The proposed use as a drinking establishment shall only take place indoors. No seats or tables shall be placed outdoors."
Advertisement
A similar story has been encountered in Kiveton, where a planning application has been submitted for a change of use at a vacant cafe that would enable it to be used as a drinking establishment.
Having already secured an alcohol licence, the Kiveton Tap on Wales Road is currently operating as a bottle shop until a decision is made on the plans.
Again, the council's environmental health team has raised concerns over the "potential for nuisance to neighbouring residential premises from the proposed use as a result of noise from raised voices from patrons, background music and fixed plant" and are recommending that conditions be attached to any approval regarding a scheme for sound insulation.
Again the use would be restricted to indoor only given that "noise from vocals is extremely difficult to control especially in drinking establishments where alcohol is served until late evening."
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said: "Dinnington and Kiveton Park, like so many of the towns and villages of Rother Valley, need high quality hospitality and retails [sic] venues to want to invest. The decision made – with complete lack of transparency, scrutiny and democratic accountability – is unacceptable."
In the north of the borough, Beer Haus has recently opened in Wath town centre. Taking over the former Pastures Moo premises, the cafe bar stocks a wide range including imported German lagers, Yorkshire craft beers and exotic international flavours.
The family establishment, which opened in February, also benefits from an ever changing food offer thanks to a number of street food stalls pitching up in the adjacent yard, including Mac In A Box, St Marcino Pizzeria and J's Fried Chicken.
Roadhouse website
Kiveton Tap website
Beer Haus website
Images: Kiveton Tap / Facebook
Rothbiz reported last month on plans by the operators of the Roadhouse to take on a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington where an alcohol licence has already been secured.
A decision is yet to be made by Rotherham Council on the change of use application but local ale fans are fearful of plans falling flat. Around 250 representations have already been received, so many that the local planning department have been unable to publish them all online.
The council's environmental health team has already requested that, if plans are approved, then a condition is attached which would mean that the rear yard would not be able to form part of the establishment, as is proposed.
The closest dwelling is located four metres away to the rear of the premises, boundary to boundary, and environmental health officers state that a suggested condition would read: "The proposed use as a drinking establishment shall only take place indoors. No seats or tables shall be placed outdoors."
Advertisement
A similar story has been encountered in Kiveton, where a planning application has been submitted for a change of use at a vacant cafe that would enable it to be used as a drinking establishment.
Having already secured an alcohol licence, the Kiveton Tap on Wales Road is currently operating as a bottle shop until a decision is made on the plans.
Again, the council's environmental health team has raised concerns over the "potential for nuisance to neighbouring residential premises from the proposed use as a result of noise from raised voices from patrons, background music and fixed plant" and are recommending that conditions be attached to any approval regarding a scheme for sound insulation.
Again the use would be restricted to indoor only given that "noise from vocals is extremely difficult to control especially in drinking establishments where alcohol is served until late evening."
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said: "Dinnington and Kiveton Park, like so many of the towns and villages of Rother Valley, need high quality hospitality and retails [sic] venues to want to invest. The decision made – with complete lack of transparency, scrutiny and democratic accountability – is unacceptable."
In the north of the borough, Beer Haus has recently opened in Wath town centre. Taking over the former Pastures Moo premises, the cafe bar stocks a wide range including imported German lagers, Yorkshire craft beers and exotic international flavours.
The family establishment, which opened in February, also benefits from an ever changing food offer thanks to a number of street food stalls pitching up in the adjacent yard, including Mac In A Box, St Marcino Pizzeria and J's Fried Chicken.
Roadhouse website
Kiveton Tap website
Beer Haus website
Images: Kiveton Tap / Facebook
2 comments:
Stafford the Tory MP talking nonsense again.
It's this government that makes the planing laws,not the council.
But anything to get votes hey Stafford.
If it was a new warehouse RMBC would've signed it off in a heart beat!
Post a Comment