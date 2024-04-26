News: Leading accident repair group planning Rotherham centre
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved for a new Solus Vehicle Accident Repair Centre in Rotherham.
Solus is wholly owned by Aviva and operates a nationwide network of vehicle damage repair centres. It repairs and manages the loss of vehicles after a driving accident or incident, managing a third of Aviva’s overall motor damage claims.
The new site is set to be at the Catalyst development on the part of Sheffield Business Park which is in the Rotherham borough boundary, close to the Parkway.
With over 20 sites in the UK, the expansion is part of Aviva’s strategy to support customers by increasing the number of claims managed from start to finish.
Plans show how the 22,000 sq ft Unit 5 at Catalyst would utilise the warehouse unit as a vehicle repair centre which relies on the ability to undertake cosmetic repairs to bodywork, including re-spraying paintwork. As such prefabricated spay booths require installing inside, with new extract flues added. Outside, a new wet and dry valet enclosure is proposed, as is a new compressor room.
Advertisement
The plans add that Solus are looking to employ 25 full time staff positions, but possibly up to 30 as the business develops.
Recently approved without going before Rotherham Council's planning board, some conditions have been attached, including a restriction in operating hours given the potential for noise distrubance in the proximity of the hotel on the business park.
The Catalyst development has been built on a 17.9-acre site that was previously kept in the green belt when Sheffield City Airport was in operation. Developer's Premcor Estates, together with joint venture partner Peveril Securities sold the development for an undisclosed sum last year.
Premcor and Peveril concluded the deal to forward sell the scheme to Mirastar, KKR Real Estate's industrial and logistics platform in Europe, having structured the deal in such a way that they undertook construction while Mirastar took on its own marketing and search for occupiers.
Occupiers include surfaces specialist, Cosentino, who took 33,608 sq ft, with JLA Group, a market leader in the supply and maintenance of commercial equipment, taking 109,166 sq ft.
Solus website
Images: Solus / Mirastar
Solus is wholly owned by Aviva and operates a nationwide network of vehicle damage repair centres. It repairs and manages the loss of vehicles after a driving accident or incident, managing a third of Aviva’s overall motor damage claims.
The new site is set to be at the Catalyst development on the part of Sheffield Business Park which is in the Rotherham borough boundary, close to the Parkway.
With over 20 sites in the UK, the expansion is part of Aviva’s strategy to support customers by increasing the number of claims managed from start to finish.
Plans show how the 22,000 sq ft Unit 5 at Catalyst would utilise the warehouse unit as a vehicle repair centre which relies on the ability to undertake cosmetic repairs to bodywork, including re-spraying paintwork. As such prefabricated spay booths require installing inside, with new extract flues added. Outside, a new wet and dry valet enclosure is proposed, as is a new compressor room.
Advertisement
The plans add that Solus are looking to employ 25 full time staff positions, but possibly up to 30 as the business develops.
Recently approved without going before Rotherham Council's planning board, some conditions have been attached, including a restriction in operating hours given the potential for noise distrubance in the proximity of the hotel on the business park.
The Catalyst development has been built on a 17.9-acre site that was previously kept in the green belt when Sheffield City Airport was in operation. Developer's Premcor Estates, together with joint venture partner Peveril Securities sold the development for an undisclosed sum last year.
Premcor and Peveril concluded the deal to forward sell the scheme to Mirastar, KKR Real Estate's industrial and logistics platform in Europe, having structured the deal in such a way that they undertook construction while Mirastar took on its own marketing and search for occupiers.
Occupiers include surfaces specialist, Cosentino, who took 33,608 sq ft, with JLA Group, a market leader in the supply and maintenance of commercial equipment, taking 109,166 sq ft.
Solus website
Images: Solus / Mirastar
0 comments:
Post a Comment