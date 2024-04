News: £4m upgrade for Rotherham college campus

Images: RNN Group

The RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR) won the award of money from the Department for Education last year and the build began in September to to remodel, repurpose and upgrade the facilities in Rotherham College’s Clifton building to provide training for Brick and Joinery students and Advanced professional construction students.Additionally, the college has received further funds for further refurbishments to include classrooms and facilities to enhance our computing curriculum including a Virtual Reality Suite, as well as Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) classrooms.The build is on target to be completed by September 2024 ready for a new set of learners to enjoy the facilities as well as current learners, who have been using the Rawmarsh Road Centre for a number of years, to be housed all together in the main central Rotherham College campus.Jason Austin, CEO and Principal said, “Construction is a core and developing area for the region and especially so following South Yorkshire becoming the UK’s first Investment Zone which will create 8,000 new jobs and bring £1.2bn of private investment by 2030.“This build is great news for Rotherham College students both current and those starting in September as learners will be taught in state-of-the-art facilities in both construction and digital subjects, which are both key sectors.”