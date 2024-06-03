News: Council criticised over Carlton Park
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has been criticised for using a hotel to provide homeless accommodation without consulting locals.
Rothbiz reported last month that Rotherham MP, Sarah Champion had been made aware of "increasing issues with crime, drug use and anti-social behaviour in the Moorgate area and seemingly associated with the Carlton Park Hotel."
The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the full council following a residents meeting.
Witness reports were heard at both meetings and included “violent crime, burglaries, trespassing on private property, prostitution, sex in public, urinating in public, begging”, and “open drug use."
Boston Castle Ward member, Cllr. Taiba Yasseen said that there were serious safeguarding risks given the hotel's location close to Oakwood School and Thomas Rotherham College.
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council told councillors: "I think that the council has a legal, and moral, obligation to house people who are homeless. And we have that at a time when homelessness in our country is higher than it's ever been. Now I am deeply regretful that we live in a time when we simply don't have enough temporary accommodation, including some hotel places elsewhere, to house the number of people who need those services.
"As you know, we have made a commitment to bring to an end rough sleeping in this borough, and I take that very seriously. The other thing that I'd say is that I don't think it is helpful at a time when each of those people receive support as an individual, receives an allocated worker, for people to be making comments which could be seen to generalise or stigmatise people who are homeless in our borough.
"I wish that we didn't have to put people in the Carlton Park Hotel and I'm hopeful that in the weeks ahead, we will be able to move to a situation where that will at least reduce, if not come down to zero altogether, and I'm absolutely conscientious and aware of the concerns, and strength of feeling, that have been raised by residents, but in the end, the council also has a moral and legal obligation to those people that need to have roofs over their head because the only other alternative is that we put them out on the streets."
Sarah Champion MP said: "Despite the problems residents have experienced being foreseeable, little seems to have been done in advance to prevent them. I'm deeply shocked, and genuinely surprised the Council chose to do this without any consultation with the local community.
"I strongly believe that the Council should desist from using the hotel for this purpose and have written to them again urging them to cease doing so."
In reply, Andrew Bramidge, Interim Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "The Council has legal responsibilities to place homeless households in emergency accommodation, including in hotels, when no other accommodation is available. Officers maintain regular communications with hotel management including through visits. Any reported issues are followed up and in cases where occupancy agreements are breached the Council reserves the right to end duties to accommodate."
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
Champion jumping on a bandwagon..anyone would think there’s an election coming up!
If there are disruptions to the local neighbourhood, and must be accomodated, why can't you have local community officers/police to do patrols in the specific area ?
