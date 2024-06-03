News: Aira forms green skills partnership with RNN Group
By Tom Austen
RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR)) has developed a groundbreaking apprenticeship partnership with Aira, a Swedish clean energy-tech company that make and install efficient and low carbon heat pumps.
Aira are committed to decarbonising residential heating by replacing boilers with air source heat pumps, which will support homeowners with lower bills and heating costs.
Aira wanted to develop links locally and are piloting a project with the RNN Group who work across two large areas - South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire - to ensure that apprentices are supported in terms of green skills development.
Aira is welcoming four apprentices to the Aira Academy in Sheffield in September and plan to develop this pilot so it can be rolled out across hubs and future Academies throughout the UK.
The Aira Academy officially opened in April 2024, and offers a welcoming and flexible workplace for existing employees, as well as supporting apprentices. Those trained at the Academy will go on to be at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, switching homes across the country from inefficient and expensive gas boilers to cleaner and more affordable heating solutions such as heat pumps.
Sarah Stevens, Aira Academy Manager at Aira, said, “We’re very pleased to be welcoming four new apprentices to our Aira Academy in September. We are developing a centre of excellence in Yorkshire where those starting their career, as well as experienced professionals, will be trained to become the green skills workforce of the future. It’s great to partner with RNN Group to pilot this apprenticeship scheme and we look forward to future collaboration.”
Jason Austin, CEO and Principal commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Aira, delivering apprenticeships and working which such an innovative and sustainable company. RNN Group will have four apprentices with Aira from September 2024 who will be learning and developing their skills in both low carbon and electrical aspects. We hope to expand this opportunity to more apprentices in the future. Such skills development is crucial for the region and the country and apprenticeships are a key part of that skills drive.”
Aira has now also joined the RNN Group's advisory boards supporting with low carbon initiatives.
RNN Group website
Aira website
Images: Aira
Advertisement
