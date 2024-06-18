News: Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards 2024 open for entries
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has announced that tickets and entries are now open for the highly anticipated Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards – A Celebration of Business.
This prestigious annual event sponsored by Barnsley College, celebrates the remarkable achievements of businesses and individuals in the region, will take place on Friday, November 8 2024, at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham. Businesses of all sizes and sectors with a ‘S’ postcode (within South Yorkshire) and all members of the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce are encouraged to participate.
With over 500 guests and delegates expected, this event is set to be a spectacular evening, honouring the resilience, creativity, and dedication of the local business community. The awards will recognise excellence across various categories, reflecting the diverse nature of the region’s enterprises.
From the Apprentice of the Year Award for budding professionals to the Most Promising New Business Award, there are numerous categories celebrating significant achievements. Other categories include the Business Person of the Year Award, the Commitment to People Development Award, the Excellence in Customer Service Award, the Business Community Impact Award, the Sustainability Award, and the new Large Business of the Year Award.
To enter the awards simply visit the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards website and download the form in the category you wish to enter. Entries close on Monday September 9 2024, so be sure to enter before the deadline ends.
A special highlight will be the Charity of the Year Award, where the winner will receive a £3000 prize and the title of the Chamber’s Charity of the Year, recognizing a charity that has made an exceptional contribution to a local cause or community campaign.
Barnsley College has graciously sponsored this year’s awards, demonstrating its commitment to fostering talent and supporting a thriving business environment in South Yorkshire.
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Chief Executive Carrie Sudbury said, “The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity for our local businesses and professionals to showcase their achievements and gain well-deserved recognition. I urge all eligible members and businesses to take part in this celebration of our region’s outstanding talent and innovation.”
"Mark your calendars for Friday, 8th November 2024, and join us at the Magna Science Adventure Centre for a night of celebration, networking, and inspiration. Let’s award the trailblazers and visionaries who drive our local economy."
Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
