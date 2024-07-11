News: Magtec powers pioneering zero-emission aircraft refueller with Fluid Transfer International
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Magtec has unveiled a new partnership with Fluid Transfer International, a leading UK manufacturer of refuelling solutions for the aviation, military and marine sectors.
Fluid Transfer is a trusted provider to major oil companies and refuelling plane operations around the world.
Magtec supplied fully electric chassis for the new Meteor MKII hydrant dispenser, which has the operational flexibility to refuel the largest commercial aircraft or the smallest regional jets.
Magtec specially modified its base frames to house Fluid Transfer’s innovative pumping systems.
The Meteor’s twin-deck hoses have flow rates of up to 3,800 litres per minute – around 75 times faster than a standard service station pump for cars.
The vehicle has an elevating platform reach of 4.6 metres, capable of the refuelling of the latest long-range, wide-body, twin-engine jetliners such as the Boeing 777-9.
The Meteor conforms to the latest European aviation ground support standards and is powered by an 80 kWh battery, meaning it is lighter than the diesel-powered equivalent.
Keith Townsend, international sales manager at Fluid Transfer International, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Magtec on this important milestone in the journey towards meeting carbon neutrality targets.
“The Meteor MKII offers zero emission refuelling and silent operations without sacrificing quality and performance for global operators.
“We are looking at other aviation vehicle applications for Magtec’s chassis including hydrant pit cleaners and Avgas bowsers and are very impressed with the dynamic capabilities and short charge time.”
The chassis is based on Magtec’s fully homologated MEV75. The standard 80 kWh version has a range of 65 miles, a full charge time of just three hours and 20 mins and a battery life of 10 years.
Andrew Sloan, engineering director at Magtec, added: “We are proud to partner with Fluid Transfer International on this state-of-the-art aircraft fuelling system, powered by Magtec.
“This is another example of a world-leading UK manufacturer turning to Magtec for our best-in-class electric drive technologies. It’s great to work together on such an innovative project.”
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
