News: Not lovin' it - New Rotherham McDonald's recommended for refusal
By Tom Austen
Planners at Rotherham Council are recommending that plans for a new McDonald’s Drive-Thru restaurant in Dinnington be refused.
The authority is concerned over the loss of employment land.
Rothbiz reported last year that the fast food giant was working on proposals on the site of the former Dinnington Colliery which has been reclaimed and transformed as part of a successful regeneration scheme.
The proposed site at Campbell Way and Nobel Way is surrounded by commercial and industrial units and is close to the Monk's Bridge Farm pub.
McDonald’s said that the plans would deliver a Drive-Thru restaurant, creating 100 jobs (70 full-time equivalent jobs) in the area and featuring indoor and outdoor seating, as well as on-site car parking spaces, cycle storage and new high-quality soft and hard landscaping.
The application is due to go before the planning board next week.
The application site consists of 0.47 hectares of land allocated for Industrial and Business Use. Applicants say that if it is used for a drive thru then the Borough’s employment land supply would fall by 0.2% -from 252.59 hectares to 252.12 hectares. The application states: "It is clear, therefore, that even following implementation of the proposed development, Rotherham would have a large supply of land to meet its economic strategy and development needs – particularly when viewed in the context of the identified Local Plan requirement of 235ha."
Challenges associated with bringing the land forward for industrial use were also stressed. Applicants say that the site has been marketed since 2015 but did not receive any significant interest and suggest that the site is subject to significant remediation costs.
But planners at Rotherham Council say that the proposals go against the policies regarding non-employment use on land allocated for Industrial and Business Use.
The planner's report questions the type of jobs created by McDonald's compared to industrial occupiers. It states: "by virtue of its range and quality of employment opportunities, it has little positive contribution to the borough and would not meet the criteria."
Planners also believe that there is no valid evidence to indicate the site is no longer required for employment use as the applicant are not considering in detail the viability of the site but instead have provided a high level assessment.
The council's own Public Health department also raises concerns about the high concentration of hot food takeaways within the Dinnington area.
Planners conclude: "The introduction of the drive-thru restaurant on this allocated site employment site [sic] would result in the loss of employment land and would reduce the potential for future development of remaining employment land to the north of the site, with no significant benefit or adequate justification."
Members of the planning board are due to discuss the proposals on July 18.
Images: McDonald's / Lichfields
