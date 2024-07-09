News: Plans approved for historic Rotherham bank building
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved that would enable a prominent vacant building in Rotherham town centre to be brought back to life as a music school providing extra curricular private tutoring for pupils.
Rothbiz reported in May that a new potential occupier had submitted a planning application to Rotherham Council to enable a new use inside the Grade II listed building, most recently the Royal Bank of Scotland, at the foot of the High Street.
Rock Out Music Provision, the brainchild of local Rotherham musician and tutor, Martyn Scott, is developing plans for a new business for music provision.
His plans explain that the centre would incorporate "music creation, production and educational activities."
Activities could include after school band/ensemble work shops, 1 to 1 instrumental and music production lessons, band rehearsal spaces, alternate provision for young people in the community not accessing a full school timetable, workshops for schools, a recording studio suite, adult band coaching sessions, adult ukulele clubs and "Mini Rockers" parent and baby bonding/sensory sessions.
Plans show that the 2,927 sq ft space would have sound proofed partitian walls and ceilings built to create separate rooms.
Educational use is considered acceptable in planning terms and as no external alterations are proposed, planners add that "it is welcomed that this proposal would bring a Grade II Listed Building back into use and would enhance the vitality and viability of Rotherham Town Centre."
The change of use plans were approved without going to the planning board. A report stated: "The premises has been vacant for a number of years since the Royal Bank of Scotland closed its Rotherham Town Centre branch and the premises have not been in use.
"The High Street has a mix of mainly retail and café uses and it is considered that the change of use of this building would not undermine the retail character or the vitality of High Street.
"It is considered that the change of use of the premises to music education would add to the vitality of High Street, drawing visitors into the Town Centre."
Next steps involve external funding for the music provision with the aim of opening in September.
In 2020 Rothbiz reported that permission had been granted to allow for part of the ground floor of the former bank to be used as a café or restaurant (A3). Consent was also granted for internal alterations, as were plans to demolish redundant outbuildings in the rear yard.
Applicants, Zayan Developments, then applied to change of use of the first and second floors so it could operate as a hotel.
Rock Out Facebook page
Images: Google Maps
