News: Plans submitted for Wath regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
A new chapter for Wath town centre has been outlined in a planning application for a £8.9m regeneration project.
In last year's Budget, the government announced that Rotherham will receive £20m for regeneration for Wath and Dinnington. It came after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.
£8.9m of government funding is set to focus on high quality place making to restore the cultural heart of Wath town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride amongst the community.
Plans show that this will be done through the demolition of the existing 1970s library and a brand new library built in its place.
The library fronts onto Montgomery Square which acts as the Town’s market place. It sits between the town and the large Tesco store on Biscay Way.
Drawn up by Rotherham Council arhitects, the new split level 2/3 storey public library building has been designed to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility. A library as a space for people has been designed with places for people to meet, and to learn, and as a community resource.
Advertisement
The ground floor consists of an open plan main library incorporating two double height entrances, library reception area, sensory corner, a new coffee kiosk, an exhibition area and a flexible IT suite. The ground floor also includes a separate area for a commercial unit as an addition to the local high street offering.
The first-floor accommodates a large, double height Exhibition / Meeting / Conference Space, a private meeting room, two balcony reading areas, and a dedicated "Makerspace Workshop."
The design incorporates large entrances and landscaping as the plans addd that: "A key feature of the proposal is to make the building more open and inviting, something the current library is very much lacking."
The public surface car park that offers free parking for 96 cars is set to remain.
Rothbiz reported last month that Rotherham Council has been carrying out a pre-tender exercise to engage with the construction industry to establish the level of interest in the redevelopment projects, which are due to be completed in 2026.
Images: RMBC
In last year's Budget, the government announced that Rotherham will receive £20m for regeneration for Wath and Dinnington. It came after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.
£8.9m of government funding is set to focus on high quality place making to restore the cultural heart of Wath town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride amongst the community.
Plans show that this will be done through the demolition of the existing 1970s library and a brand new library built in its place.
The library fronts onto Montgomery Square which acts as the Town’s market place. It sits between the town and the large Tesco store on Biscay Way.
Drawn up by Rotherham Council arhitects, the new split level 2/3 storey public library building has been designed to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility. A library as a space for people has been designed with places for people to meet, and to learn, and as a community resource.
Advertisement
The ground floor consists of an open plan main library incorporating two double height entrances, library reception area, sensory corner, a new coffee kiosk, an exhibition area and a flexible IT suite. The ground floor also includes a separate area for a commercial unit as an addition to the local high street offering.
The first-floor accommodates a large, double height Exhibition / Meeting / Conference Space, a private meeting room, two balcony reading areas, and a dedicated "Makerspace Workshop."
The design incorporates large entrances and landscaping as the plans addd that: "A key feature of the proposal is to make the building more open and inviting, something the current library is very much lacking."
The public surface car park that offers free parking for 96 cars is set to remain.
Rothbiz reported last month that Rotherham Council has been carrying out a pre-tender exercise to engage with the construction industry to establish the level of interest in the redevelopment projects, which are due to be completed in 2026.
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment