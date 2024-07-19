News: Diamond partnerships extend into new season at Rotherham United
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United's innovative commercial deal which sees businesses come together as "Diamond Partners" is continuing into the new football season.
Last year the deal enabled the Millers to have the Rotherham Hospice logo proudly emblazoned across the chest. For the the 2024/25 season, the kits will feature another Rotherham charity, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
AESSEAL, Hughie Construction, IPM Group, Mears Group and Steelphalt formed the alliance to become this season’s Diamond Partners and, in turn, provide Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice with the opportunity to be front and centre on the first team kits throughout the upcoming campaign.
Based at North Anston, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood.
Steve Coakley, Commercial Director at Rotherham United, said: “We are immensely proud to say that we will proudly carry the Bluebell Wood logo and the message that it holds around the country with us as our main front of shirt sponsor this season, which has once again been made possible thanks to the kindness of five Diamond Partners.
“On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United I want to reiterate how truly grateful we are to AESSEAL, Hughie Construction, IPM Group, Mears Group and Steelphalt for once again being so charitable with their own resources to facilitate this amazing Diamond Partnership. Their kindness – particularly in the current financial climate – should not be underplayed and having seen the impact of this arrangement for the Rotherham Hospice last season, we know how much this will mean to everyone associated with Bluebell Wood.
“To elaborate on that point, this partnership represents much more than a shirt sponsorship agreement. Not only does it align with all of our values and beliefs as a club that we recognise the role we have to play at the heart of the community, it will also significantly increase the public profile of Bluebell Wood and present them with a number of fundraising opportunities that might not previously have been possible.
“It goes without saying that we will look to maximise that exposure and use our own status both as a club and in our community work to ensure that our second year of having a group of Diamond Partners on-board is as successful as the first.”
Heidi Hawkins, Bluebell Wood's Chief Executive, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be Rotherham United’s new Diamond Partner for 2024/2025. The new shirts look amazing and having our logo proudly on the front means such a lot to everyone at Bluebell Wood as well as all the families we support in Rotherham and beyond."
Rotherham manufacturing success story, AESSEAL will gift Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice all the hospitality and other benefits that are part of the sponsorship package.
Josie Lewis, IT and Project Manager of AESSEAL plc, and lifetime supporter of Rotherham United, said: "Rotherham United and its associated charitable arm, the Rotherham United Community Trust, are a great community asset it is for Rotherham, and AESSEAL is proud to associate our brand with them.”
Bluebell Wood website
RUFC website
AESSEAL website
Images: RUFC
Bluebell Wood website
RUFC website
AESSEAL website
Images: RUFC
