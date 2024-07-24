News: Pricecheck reports strongest financial year
By Tom Austen
Pricecheck, an international wholesaler and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, has reported its strongest financial year to date.
The company, which has its main warehouse facility at Beighton Link and further space at Manvers, both in Rotherham, smashed through its ambitious target of £100m turnover by 2020 and has now broken three financial records, achieving its best month, quarter and year ever recorded - all in the same week.
Trusted by the world's biggest brands, Pricecheck offers more than 6,000 branded products to customers in the UK and to more than 80 countries globally.
After a year of challenges and opportunities, Pricecheck finished 2023/24 with a turnover of £151m - growth of 15% on the previous financial year.
Sales for the final quarter reached £44m, which was 22% higher than the same period last year.
April saw the biggest month ever with revenue of £17.2m – a figure that once represented Pricecheck's annual turnover just 16 years ago, when joint managing directors and brother and sister duo, Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison, took over the reins of the business from their parents.
A spokesperson for Pricecheck said: "This is our 10th consecutive year of growth, and is one that has been driven by our expanding services. Our core offering of delivered wholesale remains the biggest contributor to turnover but the launch of new supplier partnerships, an increase in digital sales and developments within brand distribution continue to push our business forward.
"In the past 10 years, we’ve diversified from a delivered wholesaler across toiletries and household into a multi-category, multi-channel brand distributor. And there are plenty of new categories and markets to explore.
"To hit growth targets consistently for a decade is no easy task, but the Pricecheck team love a challenge! With a focus on improving efficiencies, innovation and people development – we’re excited to see what we can achieve in the year ahead."
Pricecheck's vision is to be the first-choice distribution partner for brand owners and customers across the world. It aims to continue to grow with ambitious plans to increase turnover to £200m.
