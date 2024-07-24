News: Plans in for £11m Rotherham regeneration project
By Tom Austen
A planning application is on the table outlining a £11m regeneration project in Rotherham centred around Dinnington's market.
In last year's Budget, the government announced that Rotherham will receive £20m for regeneration for Wath and Dinnington. It came after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.
At Dinnington, the project will replace old buildings and market stalls with six new commercial units and a large building, which could be used by the community and for commerce. These buildings will overlook a landscaped town square that will be home to new market stalls, that will be stored when not in use.
The project will also open up a direct route from the bus station and car parks and create a clearer and safer gateway to Laughton Road.
Drawn up by AHR Architects and Oobe Landscape Architects, the plans confirm: "The proposal is to demolish the burnt-out building, the indoor market, the outdoor market, the colliery band building, and half of the shopping parade (36 - 44 Laughton Road). These structures will be replaced with six new commercial units, a pop-up market, a new commercial / community building to be used for public rental, and a fully landscaped area of public realm to create a new market square and clear routes between Laughton Road, the bus station, and well-used car parks.
"The remaining half of the shopping parade will be refurbished to complement the rest of the regeneration project."
The plans state that the private sector has failed to address the declining physical infrastructure around the market and that businesses and residents are increasingly frustrated with the situation.
The plans add: "The Council's sustainable approach to uplifting the area will be centred on repurposing underused brownfield land and derelict buildings alongside investment in public realm to increase footfall to sustainable levels and restore a sense of pride of place.
"The Council is optimistic that this major capital investment in high quality place making and investment in local amenities will increase confidence in the area and drive a more competitive market."
Seen as vital to rejuvenating Dinnington town centre, new commercial units, refurbished retail units, a pop-up market offer, a commercial / community building and improved public realm are included.
Rothbiz reported recently that Rotherham Council has been carrying out a pre-tender exercise to engage with the construction industry to establish the level of interest in the redevelopment projects, which are due to be completed in 2026.
Plans for Wath, which centre around replacing the town's library, were submitted earlier this month.
RMBC website
Images: RMBC / AHR
