News: IntelliAM AI secures DIF Lighthouse Funding Award
By Tom Austen
A subsidiary of IntelliAM AI plc, the Rotherham software company leveraging the power of AI and machine learning in the manufacturing industry, has been named as a "Lighthouse for AI" and secures a Digital Innovation Fund (DIF) Lighthouse Funding Award of £263,000.
The Dinnington firm, which recently floated on the stock exchange, has developed a platform that can be used when determining optimum run speeds or machine settings, help with stock keeping and hygiene processes, and help predict and prevent component failure. The aim is to increase production levels and reduce downtime.
The funding is for a research project into the application of AI in lubrication analysis is made by The Smart Manufacturing Data Hub which is funded by Innovate UK.
IntelliAM AI recently acquired 53 North, a provider of a broad range of asset care consulting and management strategies for manufacturers, particularly in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, including McVities (Pladis), Mars, Diageo and PepsiCo.
IntelliAM AI has access to over 180 manufacturing sites in the UK and has lubrication analysis results for thousands of components from the last ten years. Lubrication is one of the key drivers of manufacturing downtime.
Using IntelliAM’s existing data, and new data to be collected during the project, a machine learning model will be created to advise OEMs and SMEs on best practice lubrication for their components.
Software will be built that allows component information to be entered and the MLM will then create the grease and oil lubrication schedules automatically. Software will also be built that creates an on-condition lubrication schedule based on bearing condition.
An oil analysis result checker will be created, so that organisations can upload individual oil analysis results and compare themselves to our 10 years of history, specific to the environment and component types. Any issues will be highlighted and advice on action given.
This project will help reduce machine downtime on manufacturers equipment and create resilience against the reduction in engineering skills that we currently have in the UK. Sustainability will be improved as oil will only be replaced when needed.
This project will impact the Company on three fronts, namely improved internal productivity, new machine learning access to SMEs and a commercial product to increase sales.
