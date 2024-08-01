News: More food outlets planning to open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
New restaurants and takeaways are planning to open in Rotherham town centre as the new Forge Island development appears to be having an affect already.
The potential new outlets come at the same time as the council confirmed that a number of brands signed up to open on Forge Island are no longer coming.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by the council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development is anchored by an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel.
On nearby Main Street, in the £10m Westgate Chambers development, Cali's, a specialist in fried chicken and milkshakes, has recently secured planning permission for new signage at number 18.
Just like near neighbours, Munchies, which recently opened in Rotherham, Cali's is based in Sheffield and offers chicken burgers, wraps, wings, tenders and loaded fries. Milkshakes, churros and ice cream round off the menu.
A planning report explains that "the property is a ground floor unit that is currently / last used as a hot food takeaway and is changing to another hot food takeaway and the advert is for the new company taking over the premises." Current signs on the unit are for Pure Punjabi and it was previously Planet Pizza and Burgers.
And another food operator is planning to open at 6 Main Street on the same parade.
A planning application has been submitted that would enable Dessert Time to operate in the town centre.
The plans are for a change the use from nightclub to eat in and takeout desserts, with opening hours extending to 2am.
Like Munchies and Cali's, Dessert Time already operates in Sheffield with a menu featuring a variety of sweet treats including deconstructed cheesecakes, croffles, and an array of cookie dough options.
Across town, plans are also coming forward to turn an empty pub into a restaurant.
Back in 2011 plans were approved to convert the rear of the vacant Crinoline Bridge Inn on Rawmarsh Road into a café/sandwich shop with the main pub operating as a tile shop.
The current unit has been open as the Pad Thai Cafe since last year.
Applicant, Phil Richardson, was advised by Rotherham Council that the introduction of residential use in this location would be "wholly unsuitable and likely to lead to poor amenity for future occupiers" so around 9,000 sq ft for commercial use is proposed.
