News: Controversial Rotherham housing site put up for sale
By Tom Austen
A greenbelt site in Rotherham that was previously used for local sports, has been put up for sale.
Developers had wanted to build houses on The Pitches.
Newett Homes proposed a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on the land close to The Stag. Revised down to 116 dwellings, the council's planning board voted to refuse the plans in 2021 - going against a recommendation by its officers.
Following a subsequent appeal, a planning inspector ruled that the site provides a "visual amenity role for the local community and area" and houses should not be built there.
The site was added to Rotherham Council's register of Assets of Community Value in 2023.
Agents, Allsop, are now listing the freehold site as being for sale as an investment opportunity.
The 9.85 acre plot is listed as being by order of Fixed Charge Receivers, often used when a borrower, or mortgagor, has breached the terms of their mortgage.
Despite the previous residential plans being turned down, the property is being advertised as having the "potential for residential development (Subject to Planning)" adding that there is a "significant identified need for housing within Rotherham, with the site offering an opportunity to potentially deliver much needed dwellings for the region."
Offers are being invited for the property, which last sold for £300,000 in 2017.
The previous planning application was being recommended for approval, so long as developers provided over £1m as part of a legal deal.
The Pitches has previously been used for football, cricket, hockey, tennis and bowls but it has been vacant for over five years. Objectors to the housing scheme accused the applicant of deliberately preventing the use of the site for sporting purposes.
Ruling on the appeal, planning inspector, Andrew McCormack, concluded that: "The potential and desire of the local community is sufficiently evident to support the case for the site to remain as protected Green Space. The amenity benefits to the local community and its people, as I have heard and seen them, are location specific and cannot be replicated or reproduced elsewhere. As such, this overall amenity value provided through the site as I have set out is considered to be irreplaceable."
During discussions over the plans, a figure of £912,000 was accepted by Sport England, due to go towards a replacement cricket pitch and field, replacement football facilities, a new bowling facility, tennis provision and to enable the Council to commission a new Playing Pitch Strategy. The inquiry showed that the total sum offered in the final Section 106 document was less than what it would cost to reinstate The Pitches site.
Concern and doubt was raised about the deliverability, nature and location of the sports mitigation package.
