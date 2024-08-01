News: Council explains new Rotherham active travel scheme
By Tom Austen
Four hundred metres of advisory cycle lanes on Westgate have been completed to help extend the existing cycle route from the Sheffield boundary near the Magna Science Adventure Centre, through to Rotherham town centre.
Rotherham Council says that it "was working well."
To support affordable and environmentally friendly travel, £9.74m, including money from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund, was secured for the Sheffield Road Cycleways as part of wider regeneration bringing improved transport links, more jobs and better housing to the town centre and Templeborough.
Delivered by ESH Group, phase 3 is focused on improved conditions for walking and cycling between Westgate and the A6178 Sheffield Road where the council has begun fulfilling its ambition of increasing the residential units in the area.
The new cycle lanes are not mandatory and instead indicate to drivers the distance they should leave when passing cyclists. Motorists in both directions use a single carriageway down the middle of the road, moving into the advisory cycle lanes when passing vehicles approaching in the opposite direction.
The scheme also brings enhanced features for pedestrians such as new paving and better bus stops and improved provision for businesses with easier customer parking and loading. A 20mph speed limit was part of the plans.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: "The layout was developed to provide cycling infrastructure proportionate to volume of traffic with reference to national guidelines, whilst prioritising space for walking and maintaining access to businesses, which were highlighted to us during scheme development as priorities for Ward Members and the local community.
"Whilst new to Rotherham, the layout has formed part of Department for Transport design guidance since at least 2008, and successful similar schemes have been in place in the UK for as long as two decades. Observations undertaken to date indicate the layout was working well (notwithstanding an increase in traffic associated with displacement from the ongoing Centenary Way viaduct works).
"The scheme will be monitored post implementation, including being subject to a Stage 3 Road Safety Audit. The latter audit has been commissioned and we expect to receive the audit report within weeks."
Cllr. Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "The scheme has been designed with reference to relevant guidance and underlying research; and there was very good forward visibility throughout for the design speed and speed limit.
"The layout implemented has been an option allowed for by Department for Transport guidelines since at least 2008, with such layouts having existed on the ground for at least two decades – it was not an experimental or innovative layout.
"If people could not drive safely down a road then it would be a matter for those involved and relevant agencies to determine liability between them – the Council would not be liable as it had complied with the design regulations and codes."
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that initial proposals, including new traffic management measures to deter people driving through the town centre, had been scrapped. Rotherham Council's u-turn came after designs to reduce traffic on Westgate "received significant local opposition."
RMBC website
Images: Tom Austen
Rotherham Council says that it "was working well."
To support affordable and environmentally friendly travel, £9.74m, including money from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund, was secured for the Sheffield Road Cycleways as part of wider regeneration bringing improved transport links, more jobs and better housing to the town centre and Templeborough.
Delivered by ESH Group, phase 3 is focused on improved conditions for walking and cycling between Westgate and the A6178 Sheffield Road where the council has begun fulfilling its ambition of increasing the residential units in the area.
The new cycle lanes are not mandatory and instead indicate to drivers the distance they should leave when passing cyclists. Motorists in both directions use a single carriageway down the middle of the road, moving into the advisory cycle lanes when passing vehicles approaching in the opposite direction.
The scheme also brings enhanced features for pedestrians such as new paving and better bus stops and improved provision for businesses with easier customer parking and loading. A 20mph speed limit was part of the plans.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: "The layout was developed to provide cycling infrastructure proportionate to volume of traffic with reference to national guidelines, whilst prioritising space for walking and maintaining access to businesses, which were highlighted to us during scheme development as priorities for Ward Members and the local community.
"Whilst new to Rotherham, the layout has formed part of Department for Transport design guidance since at least 2008, and successful similar schemes have been in place in the UK for as long as two decades. Observations undertaken to date indicate the layout was working well (notwithstanding an increase in traffic associated with displacement from the ongoing Centenary Way viaduct works).
"The scheme will be monitored post implementation, including being subject to a Stage 3 Road Safety Audit. The latter audit has been commissioned and we expect to receive the audit report within weeks."
Cllr. Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "The scheme has been designed with reference to relevant guidance and underlying research; and there was very good forward visibility throughout for the design speed and speed limit.
"The layout implemented has been an option allowed for by Department for Transport guidelines since at least 2008, with such layouts having existed on the ground for at least two decades – it was not an experimental or innovative layout.
"If people could not drive safely down a road then it would be a matter for those involved and relevant agencies to determine liability between them – the Council would not be liable as it had complied with the design regulations and codes."
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that initial proposals, including new traffic management measures to deter people driving through the town centre, had been scrapped. Rotherham Council's u-turn came after designs to reduce traffic on Westgate "received significant local opposition."
RMBC website
Images: Tom Austen
2 comments:
I haven't driven down it yet but I've spoken to several people who thought it'd been made into a one way street and they were going the wrong way. Apparently it's confusing and not clear from the signage.
I agree with those observations. It is a confusing scheme I had no idea until reading the article that the cycle lanes were optional. The signage on Westgate does seem to suggest otherwise.
Another one of Cllr Read's "carrots and sticks?" (From memory, at least, I think that was the justification for the Broom Rd "improvements".
Post a Comment