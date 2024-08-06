News: What's happening with the former Wilkos at Cortonwood?
By Tom Austen
The former Wilko at Cortonwood in Rotherham remains empty but the retail park's owners are taking steps to attract new tenants.
Administrators were called in to the British high-street retail chain in 2023 after it was hit by incredibly challenging trading conditions, both throughout the pandemic and more recently as it has felt the impact of the cost of living crisis, resulting in increasing cashflow pressure and a deterioration in trading.
A deal to save hundreds of stores fell through and instead, B&M was reported to be acquiring 51 former wilko store premises and Poundland owner Pepco is taking on the leases of up to 71 stores.
The Range then agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand, website and intellectual property.
The new owners launched a concept Wilko store at Parkgate in Rotherham ealier this year, reopening in the closed unit, but nothing has come forward for Cortonwood.
A planning application has now been submitted to alter the unit, which is listed as being "under offer" with agents.
Zurich Assurance Limited / Threadneedle Portfolio Services Ltd are seeking permission to split Unit 1 into two separate retail units for separate tenants.
The plans involve changing the frontage, replacing the current doors and signage with two new entraces and signs.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that B&M wanted to make changes at underused units at Cortonwood Shopping Park. Securing planning permission, the retailer took on Unit 9, which was formerly occupied by Outfit, and Unit 8, formerley occupied by New Look, combining the units, adding a mezzanine and a new garden centre to rear.
Plans for the 98,000 sq ft development at Cortonwood were only passed on appeal at a public inquiry in 2013 after earlier being refused by Rotherham Council.
Images: Napper / Workman
