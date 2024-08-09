News: Rotherham Welcome Break brands revealed
By Tom Austen
The brands set to open at the new £40m motorway service area (MSA) on the M1 in Rotherham have been announced by the operator as recruitment gets underway.
Rothbiz revealed in 2021 that Welcome Break, one of the UK’s leading motorway service operators, was to take on the site after outline planning permission was secured by Applegreen for a new development at Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe.
The £40m investment is set to create 300 jobs.
Welcome Break runs 59 Motorway service areas and 31 hotels across the UK's motorway network, including Woodhall on the M1 in Rotherham.
At Catcliffe, the company has confirmed that the new MSA will open in January 2025.
An update from Welcome Break reads: "We're opening an impressive line-up at Rotherham - Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, a Starbucks Drive Thru, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix, The Good Breakfast, and a convenient Forecourt.
"We're on the lookout for around 250 friendly faces to join our team across these brands."
Licences are also beeing sought for two of its "Game Zones" which include adult gaming machines.
A hiring event is schduled to be held at the Holiday Inn, Rotherham on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of October 2024.
On the scrub land on either side of the motorway where previous plans for a hotel and pub were approved but never implemented, the Welcome Break includes HGV parking and amenities to the north of the M1, with customer parking and amenities for other motorway users to the south of the M1, via an underpass.
Main contractor HML Construction began work on the development in 2023.
Separate plans were approved for a standalone drive thru unit for global coffee chain, Starbucks.
Access to the MSA is coming from the roundabout via a new arm junction between the M1 Southbound off slip and A630 Rotherway.
Exit for the majority of traffic would be via a new access to the Parkway some 300m from the junction. This exit will create new traffic lanes on approach to the junction. An alternative exit for HGVs would be created via a new slip road to the A630 Rotherway.
Welcome Break website
Images: Carwright & Gross Architects / HML
Welcome Break website
Images: Carwright & Gross Architects / HML
