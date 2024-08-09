News: Another commercial to residential conversion in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted that would enable more vacant commercial space in Rotherham town centre to be converted into flats.
The Rotherham town centre masterplan of 2017 confirmed the need for more housing and leisure uses as a way to develop economic vitality, bringing more life, activity and spending back into the town centre.
On Doncaster Gate, the Royal Chambers building is the latest in line for conversion.
Known by many as part of Cooper's Toy Shop, 8 - 12 Doncaster Gate has been used for a number of years as commercial units - a tattoo studio and offices for a recruitment firm.
Now an application has been submitted that would enable a change of use of the upper floors.
Plans from Nottinghamshire-based Current Property Ltd, involve creating five, 1-bed flats on the first and second floors.
Drawn up by Building Link Design, there are no plans to change the external appearance of the building and the ground floor would remain as two commercial units.
Commercial property agents, CPR, has been advertising the building for sale at £295,000. Their advert reads: "Royal Chambers comprises of a detached three-storey office building and benefiting from rear car parking. The property provides an attractive stone façade, offering modern offices to all three floors with the ground floor providing a mixture of open-plan offices together with private glass-wall partitioned offices to the rear.
"The building offers a useful self-contained separate access from Doncaster Gate which leads to the first and second floors. There are further offices at second floor level. The top floor has been used as a gymnasium and could easily be converted back to office accommodation."
The Cinema House residential development and opposite to the successful conversion of a former department store and pool hall.
Images: Google Maps / Haybrook
The Cinema House residential development and opposite to the successful conversion of a former department store and pool hall.
