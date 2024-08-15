News: AES is top UK apprentice employer in manufacturing again
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based AESSEAL is the top UK apprentice employer in the manufacturing sector for the second time, according to the Department of Education’s annual rankings.
AESSEAL is the largest part of the AES Engineering Ltd group, which operates in over 100 countries. The British-owned group manufactures its core products in Templeborough, and they are used by major industry globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, thereby preventing environmental damage as well as avoiding a health and safety risk.
The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers showcase the apprenticeship employers that have done the most to provide apprenticeship opportunities over the past 12 months.
AES was one of 700 major UK businesses assessed, drawn from the public and private sectors, and while the company’s apprentice intake during 2023-24 was significantly lower than many of the other entrants (number 1 was the British Army with over 4,000), AESSEAL was in the top 7% of all of those assessed, based on criteria including diversity and apprentice completions.
AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: “Getting and keeping great people is a key part of our formula for business success and this accolade shows the Department of Education rankings are not purely a numbers game.
“Congratulations to all the other manufacturing and engineering companies, and every other UK business that is investing in the future."
Lucia Bird, CAM Apprentice at AES, added: “I started my apprenticeship in September 2020, studying at the AMRC. I then went on to work full time at AESSEAL. I began working volume production as a CNC machinist and was able to work on different machines that allowed me to gain experience and progress through the company. Also, I had many opportunities to attend different events to interest new apprentices in the company, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
"Engineering has always been a male dominated industry. So, as a woman starting out in engineering it is great to be part of a team at AESSEAL, they’re such an inclusive company to work for. I would recommend it as a career path for any young woman.”
Overall, 14% of AESSEAL employees started as apprentices, and 39 new apprentices were taken on in 2023-24. With an overall placing of 50th out of 700, the company was the top-ranked manufacturer for the second time, after a similar placing in 2022.
First compiled in 2020, the prestigious annual employer rankings have been developed by the Department of Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the nation’s top apprenticeship employers.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
