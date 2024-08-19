News: Rotherham Council commits to more housebuilding

Rotherham Council are continuing to honour its commitment to deliver more new homes for the borough through an ambitious Housing Delivery Programme.



It comes as the new government announces plans to tackle the housing crisis and meet the its own commitment to deliver 1.5 million more homes. Under a proposed new method of local housing targets, Rotherham's target would increase from 544 to 1,233.



The Council has pledged to deliver hundreds of new high-quality homes across the borough by either building new homes, or through acquiring properties from a range of sources, including private developers and the open market.



Since April 2024, nearly 60 new homes have been delivered for Council rent or shared ownership, taking the total to 575 homes since January 2018. A further 129 are currently under construction or in the process of being purchased.



The Council’s Cabinet has approved further updates to the Housing Programme which looks to address the borough’s continuing need for more affordable homes across the borough.



An additional ten schemes have been added to the housing programme, delivering homes on both Council owned sites and through strategic acquisitions. Sites at Kiveton Park, Thrybergh, Bramley, Harthill and Herringthorpe have been identified and are in pre-procurement.



Assistant Director of Housing at Rotherham Council, James Clark said: “In 2018 we made a pledge to support our residents with their housing needs by providing more affordable and high-quality council homes for local people to rent. Five years on, we remain committed to this ambitious programme and continue to work at pace to deliver, despite the growing challenges of the cost of living crisis.



“Over 7,200 households are currently on our Housing Register and the level of demand only continues to rise. With this in mind, it is vital that the Council looks at all opportunities to build or acquire good quality, affordable homes to ensure more residents have a safe, secure place to call home.”



Cabinet Members also considered proposals to develop a Council-owned site at Far Lane in East Dene. If agreed, the site will deliver an estimated 14 new homes on a former garage site.



Whilst this scheme is still at an early stage in the design process, the development is likely to deliver 14 two-bedroom apartments across seven two storey semi-detached and detached buildings.



Officers warned that construction costs remain volatile and uncertain and extensive market engagement has been carried out, including holding a number of contractor information days. The Council has amended the procurement approach to respond to changes in market conditions and maximise what can be delivered in the programme timeframe.



The authority is also continuing to acquire houses at developments being built by the private sector, targeting sites at Waverley, Brecks, Kimberworth, Dinnington, Throapham, Swallownest and Kimberworth.



Images: RMBC