News: CPO readied for Rotherham regeneration project
By Tom Austen
A costly legal process could slow the progress of a Rotherham regeneration project further as the council heads to its last resort to secure the properties needed.
Rothbiz recently reported on the current progress of the project centred around Dinnington's market where a planning application has recently been submitted.
Funding for the project had been allocated by Government in March 2023 and the funding agreement was received in June 2023. Rotherham Council's cabinet approved the start of the scheme in June 2023.
The scheme involves replacing old buildings and market stalls with six new commercial units and a large building, which could be used by the community and for commerce plus a fully landscaped area of public realm to create a new market square.
However, the authority continues to warn that "protracted negotiations" with the private landowners has slowed the scheme down and officers are preparing to use a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) at the site.
The Government grants powers to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.
A CPO order was made by Rotherham Council in its long-running attempt to acquire the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street in the town centre. In the end an agreement was reached so the order, which could have taken more than 12 months to resolve if objections were received and an inquiry was required, was not necessary.
At Dinnington, Rotherham Council now owns numbers 38-54 Laughton Road and has agreed terms with four other owners regarding the acquisition of their interests.
On July 30 an officer decision was made to approve the council's acquisition of land interests to help facilitate the Dinnington High Street/Market scheme. It is thought that this refers to Plot 4 at 36 Laughton Road.
At the same time a key decision was added to the council's forward plan relating to "the acquisition of land at Laughton Road on terms to be agreed and approve the making of a Compulsory Purchase Order." A further report on the use of Compulsory Purchase powers is set to be presented the cabinet in due course.
Kemp added: "The fact that the site was in wholly private ownership at the start of the project inevitably leads to difficulties accessing the site, completing surveys, and collecting site information, which has a resultant impact on programme timescales.
"Later than planned due to protracted negotiations, it is now the Council's ambition to complete the assembly of the site by December 2024, with a view to commencing work on the new scheme in early 2025 and completing mid 2026."
Earlier this month, Rotherham Council's cabinet confirmed the provisional allocation of £1m from its own Towns and Villages Fund to support the regeneration of Dinnington.
With the Government funding having to spent by the end of March 2026, the council's own funds are expected to be used "toward the latter end of the programme to mitigate the risk of surpassing the funding deadline."
RMBC website
Images: Google Maps / RMBC / AHR
Images: Google Maps / RMBC / AHR
