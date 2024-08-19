News: More new openings at Parkgate planned
By Tom Austen
An international coffee chain and two national footwear retailers are taking steps to open at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in June that several new lettings, upsizes and relocations were close to being finalised at the 2nd largest purpose-built retail warehouse park in the UK.
American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, is planning to open a new site, despite already operating less than a mile away.
Starbucks constructed a new Drive Thru store at nearby Foundry Retail Park at Parkgate and opened in 2020.
Now the Seattle-based chain wants to take on an empty unit at Parkgate Shopping that was previously home to rival chain, Costa.
Costa expanded at Parkgate Shopping when it built a 1,800 sq ft standalone drive-thru unit between Wilko's and Morrison's in the existing car park in 2017.
A planning application has been submitted for new signage for unit 32 that would see Starbucks slot in between Vision Express and Greggs.
More shoe retailers have recently announced that they are coming to Parkgate.
With Deichmann opening in Rotherham in 2023 and Shoe Zone starting recruitiment but not actually opening, Pavers and Footasylum look to have got their feet in the door.
Founded in York in 1971, the family-owned business opened the first Pavers shop in Scarborough in 1981 and since then has grown to over 180 stores nationwide. One of the UK’s leading comfort shoe retailers, it offers a wide range of brands including Fly Flot, Skechers and Padders and the business now includes acquired brands, Jones Bootmaker, Herring Shoes and Van Dal.
Store manager and customer advisor roles are currently being advertised in Rotherham.
A unit for the retailer has not been announced but the job advert from Pavers confirms: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our BRAND NEW STORE at Rotherham Parkgate Shopping Park in September 2024!"
Footasylum, the streetwear and sportswear retailer, has also begun recruiting for a store manager for a Rotherham store.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Rochdale, Footasylum had been owned by JD Sports since 2019 until it fell foul of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). It was bought by Aurelius in 2022 and, backed by the German investment firm, has expanded through new store openings and upsizing existing locations.
Footasylum stock includes Nike, Adidas Originals, Under Armour, The North Face, and more.
Again, a unit for the retailer has not been announced but the job advert from Footasylum confirms that it is for "one of our exciting NEW stores opening at Parkgate Shopping Park in Rotherham."
Parkgate Shopping spans over 40 acres and has 577,837 sq ft of ground floor retail accommodation. The destination was sold for around £60m at the start of 2024.
Starbucks website
Pavers website
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Pavers / One Fine Day Design
Lovely stuff!
Excellent to see Parkgate thriving and maintaining it's position as one of the UK's top retail destinations.
