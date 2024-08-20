News: "Forge Island alone will not turn things around"
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's MP has called on the government to continue to support the regeneration of the borough's town centre, warning that even when the Forge Island development opens fully next month, more funding is required.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as two independent restaurants - The Rustic Pizza Company and Cafe Noor.
Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, said that the imminent opening of Rotherham’s Forge Island development will "begin a new era for our town centre" but has written to the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Democracy and Local Growth regarding uncertainty over regeneration funding awarded to Rotherham town centre under the previous government.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that Rotherham had been selected by the government as one of 55 towns to be given £20m endowment-style funds to invest in local people’s priorities.
Town Boards were asked by the Government to submit their Long-Term Plans (comprising their 10-year vision and 3-year investment plan) before August 1. Town boards from the 55 locations are now saying that the deadline has been moved and they are awaiting a new timescale.
Sarah Champion, who sits on Rotherham's Town Board, posted on social media: "The imminent opening of Rotherham’s Forge Island development will begin a new era for our Town Centre. This has been a long time coming, but I hope that the new facilities will play their part in revitalising Rotherham.
"But Forge Island alone will not turn things around. We need sustained investment in town centre facilities to deliver the improvement we all need to see. I am therefore concerned by reports that central Government funding programs may be under threat and I have written to the Government urging them to back our town centre."
In 2021, Rotherham secured £31.6m from the Town Deal and £12.6m from the Future High Streets Fund. Town centre projects include the revamp of Rotherham Markets, Grimm & Co, enhancing the leisure quarter next to Forge Island, a potential new music venue in town and supporting the development of further residential schemes.
The Long-Term Plan for Rotherham is to focus on three key themes: Safety and security; High streets, heritage and regeneration; Transport and connectivity.
Sarah Champion's letter states: "I am writing to you regarding the Long Term Plan for Towns. I understand that the future of the scheme is being considered by the Government and that Rotherham may as a consequence miss out on much-needed investments.
"As you will be aware, Rotherham MBC is in the process of a substantial investment in the town centre. The town centre has notably declined in recent years, with the loss of many businesses, both local and national chains.
"Rotherham faces unique competition, being sandwiched between Parkgate Retail Park and Meadowhall Shopping Centre. This has left Rotherham struggling to attract visitors and the Council's commitment to creating a unique and compelling offer is commendable.
"But this inevitably requires significant and sustained investment to deliver. I am concerned that the potential loss of funding through the Long Term Plan for Towns could make the challenges facing the town centre still more challenging.
"I do of course recognise the difficult financial situation facing the Government. But I do not believe that we can deliver the growth we all want to see without investment.
"I understand that the Leader of the Council has written to you urging the Government to ensure that the Long Term Plan for Towns is delivered, or suitable alternative funding be made available. I would echo his comments and hope that the Government will commit to supporting Rotherham's development."
In July Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves discussed a projected overspend of £22bn inherited from the previous government, adding that when it comes to commitments which they did not fund, seemingly including the £20m endowment-style funds, "If we cannot afford it, we cannot do it."
