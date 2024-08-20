News: Chamber Means Business Expo: tickets are now available
By Tom Austen
One of South Yorkshire’s largest and longest-running business events is returning to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham, giving business owners across the region a unique opportunity to network, learn and collaborate.
Taking place on Thursday 19th September, Chamber Means Business, which is organised by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, is planning to welcome hundreds of business owners from across the region to take part in the free-to-attend event.
Sponsored by KAT Communications, EntrySign and KCM Waste Management, Chamber Means Business will give visitors the chance to find out more about some of the work currently being delivered across South Yorkshire, with more than 60 different businesses taking part in the sell-out exhibition.
In addition to creating opportunities for businesses to forge new connections, re-connect with others and explore some of the innovative work being delivered across the region, Chamber Means Business will also give visitors the chance to find out more about the Chamber’s Buy Local initiative, which aims to help businesses access a wide range of business opportunities when it comes to supplying the public sector.
The day will also feature a sales and marketing masterclass. Delivered by Dan Broadbent, Managing Director of Objective and Hayden Fox of the Sales Geek, the seminar will draw upon their knowledge and expertise to help business owners develop business leads, access innovative tools to identify new customers, as well as exploring different methods which can be used to convert leads into sales.
Shane Young, Operations Director, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “Chamber Means Business is a popular and well-attended event that has firmly established itself as one of the go-to events on the local business calendar. It’s a popular and well-attended event that gives business owners the opportunity to make new connections on the day, network with businesses operating in many different sectors as well as find out more about some of the truly innovative work that’s currently being delivered in South Yorkshire.
"This year we have been working closely with a number of public sector organisations to highlight the importance of buying local, and with public sector buyers also in attendance, it will give opportunities for businesses to find out more about overcoming perceived barriers when it comes to supplying goods and services to the public sector.
"Above all else, I think what makes Chamber Means Business such a popular and well-attended event is the unique atmosphere it generates on the day. This year, all exhibition stands sold within just 48 hours of going on sale, which is a testament to the popularity of the event. It promises to be an unmissable event and one that I’m confident will give delegates the opportunity to connect with like-minded business owners and build lasting relationships, which will help to lay the foundations for future success.”
Chamber Means Business website
Images: BR Chamber
