News: Wentworth Woodhouse cuts quote "not relevant to the site today"









The report said that increases in the minimum wage, costs for power, heating, and lighting has seen overall running costs at Wentworth increase from £2.339m (year end March 2023) to £2.962m (year end March 2024); an increase of approximately 26%. The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), the charity that runs the Grade I listed mansion has not wanted to pass rising costs on to its visitors.



In a statement, Sarah McLeod, OBE, CEO of WWPT, said: "On August 1, a post appeared briefly on X (formerly Twitter) which may have given the impression that the CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse, Sarah McLeod OBE, had made a statement on impending cuts to programming, staff levels and services.



"A quote in the post was taken from a document published by the Heritage Alliance earlier this year to lobby the Government for more heritage sector support.



"The quote from Sarah McLeod formed part of a wider report regarding the crippling rises in energy costs, the cost of living and inflation, which were impacting on Wentworth Woodhouse and other heritage sites at the time the report was written. The quote is not relevant to the site today."



Since the publication of the report in May 2024, Wentworth Woodhouse has opened its largest ever exhibition, Beneath the Surface: George Stubbs and Contemporary Artists.



Described as its "most ambitious exhibition to date" the three month run brings seven remarkable works by George Stubbs to Grade 1-listed mansion to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the artist’s birth - and his residency at Wentworth Woodhouse in 1762.



It is now known Stubbs created seven artworks for the 2nd Marquess of Rockingham over many months in 1762. Four of these 1762 paintings have "come home" on loan from a private collection.



The exhibition, sited in the mansion’s State Rooms and free to view with a house admission ticket from until November 3.



Other events this summer included the return of outdoor music, theatre and cinema, The Great British Food Festival, WE Wonder and workshops and summer camps.



Also on display is the exhibition of Wentworth’s Coal Story, which runs until October 6, explaining how the fossil fuel industry affected the mansion’s rise and fall.



Next year, The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the organisers of the Chelsea Flower Show, the world’s greatest and most famous gardening event, are



A major boost for the house, and tourism in Rotherham, the show is likely to compare to the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park in Cheshire that hosts around 80,000 visitors.



