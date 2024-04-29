News: Bloom town - Rotherham to host RHS flower show
By Tom Austen
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced that Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham will host one of its prestigious flower shows next year.
The RHS is the UK’s leading gardening charity and aims to enrich everyone’s life through plants, and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place.
Changes are being made to the world-class shows, that celebrate the best of UK horticulture, design and talent, which will see them taken to new locations around the country. Working with more communities and schools to promote gardening to as many people as possible.
The organisors of the Chelsea Flower Show, the world’s greatest and most famous gardening event, are introducing an event in the grounds of the Grade I-listed stately home at Wentworth Woodhouse in 2025.
A major boost for tourism in Rotherham, the show is likely to compare to the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park in Cheshire that hosts around 80,000 visitors.
Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Shows, Commercial and Innovation, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be introducing a new RHS Show at Wentworth Woodhouse next year. It’s a beautiful location with historic gardens but also part of an area that has big plans for regeneration that we’re proud to play a part in. Working with Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council we’ll be able to reach out to local communities, schools, designers, nurseries and all the stakeholders that the RHS collaborates with and we’re excited about the opportunities these new partnerships will offer.
“As with all RHS events we plan meticulously, including working closely with Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, local statutory groups, the emergency services and public consultations so that we can deliver a world-class horticultural show that is sensitive to its environment and its communities. We hope the Show will inspire and welcome more people than ever to experience the joy and benefits of gardening.”
This announcement comes after Wentworth Woodhouse became an RHS Partner Garden at the beginning of 2023 and won Historic Houses’ Garden of the Year in 2022. The team here at Wentworth Woodhouse are understandably thrilled with this additional accolade for the fifty-acre Gardens.
Under the ownership of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust since 2017, the 82-acre private gardens at Wentworth have become multi-tasking, all-embracing spaces beloved by the public. In 2020 they were fully opened for the first time, offering locals tranquil and beautiful spaces in the pandemic. They remain open five days a week and are a haven, a natural playground, the scene of cultural events, and places of learning for people of all abilities.
A key feature of the gardens is accessibility. In 2021, historic garden paths were rediscovered and renovated, enabling all ages and abilities to enjoy the varied landscape, and two book-in-advance garden cabins were bought to provide homes-from-home for day visitors, especially those with mobility issues or special needs.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
RHS website
Images: WWPT
1 comments:
Lovely stuff!
