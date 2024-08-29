News: Film fans get an advance preview as Rotherham cinema opens early
By Tom Austen
The new Arc Cinema in Rotherham is open for bookings from this week as the Forge Island site welcomes film fans ahead of an official launch event next month.
The move coincides with National Cinema Day on August 31 and means that film fans will be able to catch summer blockbusters including Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien Romulus, Twisters and Bad Boys 4, along with family films such as Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 with ticket prices starting from £4.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as two independent restaurants - The Rustic Pizza Company and Cafe Noor.
Rothbiz reported last week that the Irish cinema operator had confirmed that an advance preview of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to take place on September 5, with an official launch on September 6 at the new site, the first cinema in Rotherham town centre for over 30 years.
Arc said that it was "thrilled to announce that we’ll be opening our doors a whole week earlier than planned for special preview screenings."
Arc has 12 locations spanning across the UK and Ireland with three more in the works.
Positioned at the south of the former home of the Rotherham Forge & Rolling Mills, the design of the new Rotherham cinema looked to the strong industrial heritage of the site which was historically home to a foundry and an iron works.
The cinema will have two flagship Hypersense screens, including Dolby Atmos sound, a giant screen and a 4K Laser projector – which creates a truly immersive experience. Additionally, it will also have six medium-sized screens that provide an intimate atmosphere for smaller showings – perfect for Arc's popular events like ‘Silver Screen’ and ‘Kids club’ which will be launching in Rotherham.
National Cinema Day has cinemas up and down the country, including Arc Cinemas, celebrating with £4 tickets.
Regular prices are around £6 for standard screenings and £8 for Hypersense screenings. Offers include £5 tickets for students and for Second Chance Cinema on Mondays, plus £5 prices for the over 60s on Thursdays afternoons. Thursday evenings are designated Date Nights with tickets at £14 per couple.
The Kids Club is £3.50 for family-friendly showings every Saturday & Sunday around 11am and every morning during school holidays. The chain also takes part in Meerkat Movies, offering 2-for-1 cinema tickets every Tuesday and Wednesday.
And cinema-goers will also be able to park at Forge Island for free.
Laura Vickers, the newly appointed General Manager of The Arc Cinema Rotherham, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to open our doors earlier than expected. This is a fantastic opportunity for our team to get to know our new community and for Rotherham to experience the unique cinematic experience we’ve worked so hard to create. We can’t wait to welcome you all and start sharing the magic of the movies with you.”
Arc Cinema website
Images: ARC / Facebook
3 comments:
Any updates on potential operator's for the vacant restaurant/bar units,think for development to have any chance of success,it will need more than a pizza place and coffee shop.
Congratulations to the Arc team - I really hope the town gets behind this.
Lovely Stuff!
Post a Comment