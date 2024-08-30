News: Beatson Clark helps council keep glass recycling local
By Tom Austen
More local glass recycling is to be turned into new glass packaging for niche brands in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical market in Rotherham after Beatson Clark signed a contract with Leeds City Council.
Leeds City Council specified that as far as possible the waste glass they collect should be processed in Yorkshire, reducing transport emissions and keeping the process as local as possible.
So, an amount of the glass from Leeds will be sent by HW Martin Waste Ltd to Beatson Clark’s on-site recycling plant in Rotherham, where it will be melted down and turned into new bottles and jars for Beatson Clark’s customers.
Charlotte Pike, Marketing Manager at Beatson Clark, said: “Recycling waste glass is a really important part of our manufacturing process as it reduces the amount of raw materials we use and cuts down of energy use and carbon emissions too.
“On average our amber glass containers are made up of over 56% post-consumer recycled glass and over 36% for our white flint glass containers; this is in addition to any industrial waste glass generated during the manufacturing process.
“Every 10% of recycled glass means an estimated 5% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 3% cut in energy consumption, so the more recycled glass we can use, the better it is for the environment.
“We’re pleased to say that through our relationship with HW Martin we’re also helping Leeds City Council with its sustainability objectives: much of the waste glass we use is recycled in Yorkshire and made into new Yorkshire bottles or jars!”
Advertisement
Every year Beatson Clark processes around 44,000 tonnes of waste glass recovered from kerbside collections, bottle banks and the hospitality trade at its on-site recycling plant on Greasbrough Road.
This ‘closed loop’ recycling system ensures that large volumes of recycled glass are processed on site and used in the production of new containers, significantly reducing the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.
Leeds currently collects about 8,000 tonnes of glass from its network of 700 bottle banks around the city, but 11,400 tonnes is going in the general waste wheelie bins. If this 11,400 tonnes were placed in the recycling wheelie bin the environmental benefit would be an annual carbon saving of 2,600 tonnes per year - the equivalent of taking 975 cars off the road.
Beatson Clark is reminding households to recycle correctly by identifying what glass can go in the recycling bin and what glass can’t.
Heatproof glass like Pyrex and oven doors can’t be recycled with bottles and jars, for example, and the same applies to mirrors, spectacles, window glass and light bulbs. They melt at a different temperature and can cause glass defects in the new packaging being produced.
“Kerbside collections contribute enormously to the industry’s target of achieving 90% glass collection rate by 2030,” added Charlotte. “We are already well on our way with over 74% recorded in the UK, and with councils like Leeds introducing kerbside collections, we are paving the way to reaching this goal.”
Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, Councillor Mohammed Rafique, said: “We are delighted to be able to start this glass collection service, which we know has long been an aspiration for the city and its residents.
"[It] will help make a significant difference to our recycling rates and benefit the environment and the local economy."
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
Leeds City Council specified that as far as possible the waste glass they collect should be processed in Yorkshire, reducing transport emissions and keeping the process as local as possible.
So, an amount of the glass from Leeds will be sent by HW Martin Waste Ltd to Beatson Clark’s on-site recycling plant in Rotherham, where it will be melted down and turned into new bottles and jars for Beatson Clark’s customers.
Charlotte Pike, Marketing Manager at Beatson Clark, said: “Recycling waste glass is a really important part of our manufacturing process as it reduces the amount of raw materials we use and cuts down of energy use and carbon emissions too.
“On average our amber glass containers are made up of over 56% post-consumer recycled glass and over 36% for our white flint glass containers; this is in addition to any industrial waste glass generated during the manufacturing process.
“Every 10% of recycled glass means an estimated 5% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 3% cut in energy consumption, so the more recycled glass we can use, the better it is for the environment.
“We’re pleased to say that through our relationship with HW Martin we’re also helping Leeds City Council with its sustainability objectives: much of the waste glass we use is recycled in Yorkshire and made into new Yorkshire bottles or jars!”
Advertisement
Every year Beatson Clark processes around 44,000 tonnes of waste glass recovered from kerbside collections, bottle banks and the hospitality trade at its on-site recycling plant on Greasbrough Road.
This ‘closed loop’ recycling system ensures that large volumes of recycled glass are processed on site and used in the production of new containers, significantly reducing the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.
Leeds currently collects about 8,000 tonnes of glass from its network of 700 bottle banks around the city, but 11,400 tonnes is going in the general waste wheelie bins. If this 11,400 tonnes were placed in the recycling wheelie bin the environmental benefit would be an annual carbon saving of 2,600 tonnes per year - the equivalent of taking 975 cars off the road.
Beatson Clark is reminding households to recycle correctly by identifying what glass can go in the recycling bin and what glass can’t.
Heatproof glass like Pyrex and oven doors can’t be recycled with bottles and jars, for example, and the same applies to mirrors, spectacles, window glass and light bulbs. They melt at a different temperature and can cause glass defects in the new packaging being produced.
“Kerbside collections contribute enormously to the industry’s target of achieving 90% glass collection rate by 2030,” added Charlotte. “We are already well on our way with over 74% recorded in the UK, and with councils like Leeds introducing kerbside collections, we are paving the way to reaching this goal.”
Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, Councillor Mohammed Rafique, said: “We are delighted to be able to start this glass collection service, which we know has long been an aspiration for the city and its residents.
"[It] will help make a significant difference to our recycling rates and benefit the environment and the local economy."
Beatson Clark website
Images: Beatson Clark
0 comments:
Post a Comment