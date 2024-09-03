News: Plans approved at £24m Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Plans are progressing for a 250,000 sq ft development in a popular commercial location in Rotherham.
A logisitc firm has already signed up to take 85,000 sq ft of warehouse space.
Outline approval was secured in 2021 for Network Space's £24m industrial development at Vector 31 at Waleswood, close to Junction 31 of the M1.
Vector 31 West is being created on a 8.8 hectare parcel of land on the west side of Mansfield Road (A618). The site is opposite to the exisitng Vector 31 development and is next to Gulliver's Valley, Greencore and over the road from LuK.
The site has been backfilled following open cast coal mining operations and development platforms have already been created.
The latest reserved matters application relates to landscaping on the site as conditions were attached to the outline permission to address the development's proximity to overnight accommodation at Gulliver's Valley and the greenbelt.
The application relates to the plot area of Area 1 only and advanced structural planting for the wider site. Details of a drainage scheme and an arboricultural impact assessment have also been signed off.
Separate reserved matters applications will be submitted to secure details of layout, scale, appearance, siting and landscaping to other development plots.
Agents for the scheme, Knight Frank, have produced a marketing brochure which shows that the largest unit on the site is already pre-let.
The brochure shows that "an international logistics firm" has agreed to take the 85,000 sq ft Unit 1 at Vector 31 West.
The pre-let leaves potential occupiers with high grade industrial / warehouse units built to modern specification. The scheme is suitable for B1, B2 and B8 industrial / distribution uses and will provide units from 16,500 to 42,000 sq ft.
When the outline plans were submitted they estimated that the development could create in excess of 500 jobs once completed.
Network Space website
Images: Network Space
Network Space website
Images: Network Space
