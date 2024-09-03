News: Rotherham Council's bid for bank building rebuffed









With the cinema and hotel now open on Forge Island, the work in the surrounding area has so far included Rotherham Council acquiring properties (former Wilko's, the burnt out buildings and the former bingo hall) and knocking some of them down.



In the case of the former NatWest Bank, private sector owners have not brought forward a suitable scheme and have turned down a bid from the council to buy the building.



2021 plans showed CGIs of a new scheme at the bank buildings on Corporation Street, adding that: "The Council have worked in conjunction with private sector owners to develop a mixed use and residential scheme which is capable of retaining the heritage features of buildings within the conservation area but requires some public sector funding."



To support the scheme,



Minutes from the Rotherham Town Board, which oversees the government-funded regeneration projects in the borough, show that concerns were raised earlier this year regarding the progress made by the owners of the NatWest Bank who were then given a short timescale to provide a plan.



Initial ideas centered around a phased approach with the bank first to be revamped, and the building further down Corporation Street, previously home to Costa and The Ring Shop, to follow.



With no suitable plans for the bank, the owners informed the council that they would consider selling the property.



Minutes from June show that: "It was previously agreed to offer for this building, but the offers have been rejected."



Council officers have been reassessing how money set aside for the scheme can be used.



£16.5m, including £4.3m from the Town Fund, was earmarked for an improved gateway to the Minster Gardens, enhancements to Corporation Street, and to support delivery of new residential development in the High Street.



A contractor has been lined up but the work has now been wrapped together with other planned public realm improvements on Corporation Street.



Using a mixture of soft and hard landscaping, Riverside Gardens is creating a gateway on an area extending from the demolished Riverside Precinct, covering the old abattoir site behind Market Street and passing the Old Market, Keppel Wharf and Westgate Chambers residential developments. It will surround the vacant bank buildings and was due to be completed for the opening of Forge Island.



For public spaces around Upper Millgate and Corporation Street, the aim is to create a more pedestrian friendly area as well as enhancing the crossing points to Riverside Gardens and Forge Island. The plans also include proposals to change the layout of the Ship Hill junction with the permanent removal of the traffic lights.



A Rotherham town centre regeneration project near to Forge Island is yet to make it to the planning stage, despite government funding being set aside three years ago and the local authority attempting to acquire the property to get it moving forward.