News: Manufacturing breakthrough for Magtec
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Magtec, a pioneer in electric vehicle drive systems, has successfully completed two industrial research projects, both matched-funded by the UK government and delivered through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC).
The strategic programmes focused on the production scale-up of Magtec’s class-leading traction motors and controllers with the aim of transforming manufacturing processes and product designs to achieve volumes of more than 5,000 units annually and meet rapidly growing demand for electrification of commercial vehicles.
Prior to this activity, the Templeborough firm's innovative electric drivetrain technologies were firmly established within the electric truck, bus and commercial vehicle sectors, but with their complex designs and niche-volume requirements, assembly was primarily a manual process.
In 2020, the company secured match-funding of more than £5m through the APC’s Collaborative Research & Development funding stream.
Working in a consortium, which included transport OEMs Dennis Eagle and Angel Trains, the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), Magtec was able to embark on a three-year project to reinvent manufacturing processes and future-proof manufacturing capacity while guaranteeing high quality and traceability.
Using advanced digital manufacturing principles, Magtec established new intellectual property that made its products easier and faster to manufacture at scale. This involved the introduction of new pilot production equipment, designed to prove-out agile automation while allowing for rapid reconfiguration, meaning all motor variants can now flow through the same production line with minimal disruption. Additionally, the project helped Magtec establish a robust UK supply chain for electrification, providing better security of supply as forecast volumes ramp up.
In 2022, Magtec went on to secure additional APC match-funding of £2m through the Automotive Transformation Fund’s Scale-up Readiness competition. With this support, Magtec was able to reapply its acquired lean and digital manufacturing expertise to support the industrialisation of its controller systems, employing automation best practices, redesigning products and further developing UK supply-chain opportunities, to build a roadmap for volume manufacture of both motors and controllers.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said: “Through the support of the APC, we are now better able to service fleets and OEMs in the UK, Europe and the United States as they transition to electric vehicles. We’ve transformed our manufacturing capabilities while maintaining the exceptional durability and performance that makes our systems ideal for demanding commercial uses.”
Matt Shillito, senior project delivery lead for the APC, added: “Magtec’s high performance electric drive train technology is now excellently positioned to seize a growth market opportunity. As demand for electric vehicles increases both for first-build and re-power applications, so does the need for versatile and effective powertrain systems like those offered by Magtec.
“Making these systems efficient and affordable is essential to enable decarbonisation of the range of commercial vehicles currently in use, while still delivering customer priorities like drivability, range and efficiency. It is exciting to see a UK company and its local supply chain partners gearing up to deliver these systems to the automotive sector at scale.”
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
2 comments:
Well done
Just so.
Post a Comment