News: Arc Cinema Rotherham officially opens
By Tom Austen
With the newly opened cinema taking centre stage, Rotherham Council is hoping that Forge Island will become a central hub for family-friendly activities.
The Arc Cinema Rotherham had an official opening last week having hosted a number of advanced screenings. It is the first cinema operating in Rotherham town centre since 1990.
The centre piece of Rotherham’s Forge Island regeneration project, work commenced on building the new multimillion pound cinema in January and since that time The Arc Cinema Group has left no stone unturned in a bid to bring a luxury cinema experience to South Yorkshire.
The new facility, features eight screens, has combined contemporary design, whilst also giving a nod to the golden age of cinema houses. Each screen is equipped with luxury reclining seats, designed to give film lovers the ultimate viewing experience.
The cinema also features two state-of-the-art HYPERSENSE screens. The latest development in cinema technology, the two giant wall-to-wall cinema screens have been carefully designed to provide the ultimate viewing experience and feature state-of-the-art 4K laser projection as well as boasting Dolby Atmos® surround sound to create a truly immersive viewing experience.
To celebrate the opening of The Arc Cinema Rotherham, throughout September all films can be viewed for just five pounds every Friday and before 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
Laura Vickers is the general manager heading up a new 30-strong workforce at The Arc Cinema Rotherham. She said: “The opening of a new cinema in Rotherham is arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated events that the town has seen for many years. We’ve received a terrific amount of support from across the whole community.
“We believe that visiting the cinema is an experience which can and should be enjoyed by everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming film lovers to our brand new cinema."
Brian Gilligan, Director, Arc Cinema Group, added: “From the outset, our aim has been to create a place that belongs to the people of Rotherham, just as much as it belongs to us.
“Rotherham is an area with a large population that has been underserved by cinema facilities for a long time. We hope that the opening of our cinema, will not only create a location where film lovers can enjoy the latest blockbusters, but in time it will become an important part of the local community.”
The Arc Cinema group is a family-owned business which operates twelve cinemas across the UK and Republic of Ireland. Since its formation in 2014, the company has specialised in bringing cinema facilities to populations that are under-served. The company places emphasis upon playing an active role within the communities it serves by engaging with local good causes, schools and community groups.
Families can enjoy a day of free entertainment and activities at Forge Island on Saturday September 14. Activities include live music, street performers, art, face-painting and the chance to meet and greet some famous faces – from Minions to Paddington – to celebrate upcoming film releases this autumn, as well as special offers, balloons and giveaways throughout the day.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone down to explore Forge Island, which has such historical significance for the town, as we celebrate the start of its new chapter as a place for people from Rotherham, and beyond, to visit and enjoy for years to come.”
The council added that: "It is hoped that Forge Island will become a central hub for family-friendly activities year-round and the team are exploring options for more activities later this year, to complement other events across the town."
Images: Arc Cinema / facebook
