News: AMP move for Insight Direct confirmed
By Tom Austen
Harworth, a leading regenerator of land and property for sustainable development and investment, has confirmed the letting of a recently completed, Grade-A Industrial & Logistics building at its Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, to Insight, the solutions and systems integrator.
Rothbiz reported back in 2023 that planning permission had been secured to enable Insight, a Fortune 500 IT firm, to operate from the AMP.
Focused on driving client success through digital transformation, the principal activity of the company is the provision of technology solutions including hardware, software and services to business and public sector clients.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of American firm, Insight Enterprises Inc., Insight Direct UK is a leading provider of brand-name IT to large enterprises, small to medium-sized businesses and public sector institutions, principally in the UK.
Insight has agreed a 15-year lease for the 73,000 sq ft unit, which reached practical completion earlier this month. It will serve as a major European Solutions Integration Centre for Insight, bringing together a number of operational processes under one roof, including distribution, technology lab services and agile office space.
Insight has operated from a technology campus created in a converted former nightclub next to Sheffield Arena for over 15 years with part of the premises used as a distribution facility for the sale of IT equipment.
The integration centre's main activity is to asset tag and store client equipment during their own IT refresh. Insight's focus is around adding value to the services and solutions to their client base which includes some high profile public sector bodies such as the NHS.
Jonathan Haigh, Chief Investment Officer at Harworth Group, said: “Insight is a global leader in its field and its decision to choose Harworth’s Advanced Manufacturing Park to support its expansion plans is testament to the quality of space on offer, and appeal of the location.
"The AMP has established itself as an international centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing with its designation as part of the UK Government’s first Investment Zone, and we are proud to have played a role in its creation. We continue to focus on delivering high quality Industrial & Logistics schemes across the Midlands and the North of England in undersupplied markets where we are seeing strong demand from a wide range of businesses.”
0.2 million sq. ft. of Industrial & Logistics space has now practically completed so far this year on the AMP, a major hub for manufacturing in the UK, and home to global businesses such as Boeing and Rolls-Royce, as well as the UK Atomic Energy Authority and McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre.
Construction of a new 80,000 sq ft headquarters for Technicut, a specialist tool cutting manufacturer, is currently on site, with a further 0.4 million sq ft of consented developable space available at the AMP. This will be ideally suited for a range of businesses seeking to upgrade or expand their existing facilities.
Images: Harworth
Images: Harworth
