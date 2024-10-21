News: Local firm to build Rotherham school extension
By Tom Austen
The lead contractor has been named for a £3m school extension construction project in Rotherham.
A planning application was approved in June for the extension at Waverley academy on the Waverley estate which is in Rotherham.
The trigger within the S106 Agreement for Harworth Group's large brownfield development has been reached and a financial contribution has been paid to Rotherham Council to enable the extension to be funded and constructed. The authority has secured £3.131m for the project.
Wath-based O&P Construction Services Ltd has secured the contract.
With a total value of £1,893,781, the contract is set to run 40 weeks ensuring that the school can re-open in September 2025.
O&P began back in 1971 and now turn over £20m of projects a year. Education projects include projects in Rotherham such as those at Wath Victoria and Swinton Academy.
The original Waverley school was completed by Geo. Houlton & Sons Ltd in 2020 at a cost of £7m and when the school was originally designed it was done so taking into account that it would be extended to provide a third form.
The plans include six Key Stage 1 and 2 classrooms (three on each floor) along with two library/group rooms (one on each floor) and ancillary toilet facilities. A new nursery room will enable the relocation of the existing nursery room, with associated staff office, storage and extended corridor and entrance. The existing nursery is to become the additional reception classroom.
Council minutes state: "Waverley Junior Academy opened in September 2020 in response to need created for primary school places by a new housing development. It was originally developed as a 2-form entry school, providing 60 places per year group, with the potential for expansion if needed. The school was oversubscribed and this trend was set to continue in future years. Projections based on the pupil yield created during the development indicated that the expansion by creation of a third form of entry would be required to meet need across the local area in September 2025.
"It had been possible to utilise capacity in other schools across the planning area to meet demand to date and it was anticipated that this would remain the case for entry in 2024. Beyond this time the capacity at schools within a reasonable distance would not be sufficient to meet projected demand. The expansion of Waverley Junior Academy was anticipated to meet growing demand for school places across the planning area as a result of new development on the Waverley development and was, therefore, not projected to impact the overall capacity in local schools.
"Under the Section 106 Agreement with the developer, Harworth Group would pay on request to the Council the sum of £2.945m, subject to the Building Cost Information Service index, on occupation of between 1,500-1,700 dwellings. This threshold had now been met with 1,600 dwellings occupied and the amount payable based on the November 2023 forecast was £3,131m."
O&P website
Images: Houlton
O&P website
Images: Houlton
