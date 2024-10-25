News: Planning permission granted for Wath regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
Planning permission has been granted for a new library at Wath, bringing the completion of the new community facility a step closer to completion.
Rothbiz reported in July that Rotherham Council had submitted a planning application for the scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a multi-million-pound community and commercial development being delivered by the council.
Cllr Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy said: “We’re looking forward to bringing this wonderful new community building and library to Wath.
“Not only will it be pleasing on the eye, it will provide people with somewhere to enjoy events and all the cultural benefits that come with a comfortable, well-equipped modern library.”
Drawn up by Rotherham Council arhitects, the new split level 2/3 storey public library building has been designed to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility.
Also including a cafe with outside seating, it is envisaged that the new banking hub will also move into the new building.
Public spaces around the library will also be improved as part of the scheme.
Approving the scheme without going before the council's planning board, officers explained: "The proposed new library will be a substantial gain and should benefit the public by being more accessible with a refreshed modern offer. This allows for current demands for a more compelling modern library offer, to a wider range of residents and visitors to be provided.
"The space will provide a family friendly integrated café, flexible events and meeting space to encourage community and business use. As part of the new markets and library development there will be a range of third sector support services e.g. the banking hub co-located which will create a true community hub. This will provide services in a more accessible and seamless manner for residents."
A planning report concludes that the "public realm improvements and the new Library facility itself will raise the profile and improve the physical environment of Wath-upon-Dearne Town Centre, which in turn will enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre and provide the community with efficient and modern facilities that are accessible to all."
The £9.9m scheme which has been funded by UK Government and Rotherham Council, is due to be completed in Summer 2026.
Images: RMBC
