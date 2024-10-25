News: Magtec launches second-gen version of zero emissions truck
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Magtec has rolled out the second-generation version of the MEV75, its own-brand 7.5 tonne electric truck for daily urban operations.
The zero emissions vehicle has a range of upgrades on the first version, which launched by the Templeborough company last year after achieving GB Small Series Type Approval with the Vehicle Certification Agency and eligibility for a £16,000 discount under the government’s plug-in grant programme.
The MEV75 is designed for operations including last-mile logistics, waste collection and refrigerated deliveries and is ideal for low emission zones. The standard 80kWh version has a range of up to 100km, a charge time of up to four hours and a life cycle of up to ten years.
The second generation MEV75 introduces several key improvements. An optional CCS2 system now complements the existing 22kW onboard charger. This addition allows for faster charging, reduces downtime and broadens access to charging infrastructure.
To meet the increasing power demands of onboard applications, a high-power DC-DC converter has been integrated to manage and charge the chassis batteries. Reliability has been enhanced with the introduction of a printed circuit board-based fuse and relay box. The vehicle also features a quieter power steering system.
For improved driver experience, the new model includes a digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the cabin now boasts a self-regulating heating and air conditioning system for extra comfort.
Magtec has supplied the second-generation MEV75 to customers across the UK, including local authorities such as Nottingham City Council, which is using its vehicle for waste management deliveries and collections. The council said the faster charging offers more scope and reliability for fleet operators while the improved standards inside the cabin helped employees to deliver a good service to residents across the city.
A Nottingham City Council spokesperson added: “Upgrading our electric truck fleet is a crucial move in Nottingham's ambitious plan to become the UK's first carbon-neutral city by 2028. This advanced technology boosts our waste management efficiency, serving our residents better while driving us towards a greener future.”
Islington Council in London has received five MEV75s fitted with cage tippers. Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment, air quality, and transport, said: “To create a more equal Islington, we're taking bold action to electrify our fleet. These new MEV75s offer a cheaper, more efficient, and greener way to travel. We want council vehicles driving down local streets to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, and these new MEV75s are an important step in tackling air pollution.”
A number of other local authorities have placed orders for the second-generation MEV75, which is available for immediate order with chassis gliders from stock.
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
