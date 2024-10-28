News: Rival plans for housing at Rotherham mixed use site
By Tom Austen
A parcel of land in Rotherham, where developers have been unable to bring forward a commercial scheme, could be used for new housing, if plans are approved.
The site at Aston is west of a site where another planning application was submitted for 155 houses by Persimmon Homes in 2019.
Gleeson Homes has now identified a site at Mansfield Road for a new development and a planning application has been submitted for 111 houses.
The wider site was allocated for mixed use in the council's local plan with the authority explaining that around 150 houses could be accomodated here alongside employment uses.
Gleeson's plans are for a mix of houses across the sloping site - 23, two-bed houses, 63, three-bed and 25, four-bed. Twelve are designed as bungalows.
The main access to the new development would be from Mansfield Road with existing telegraph wires and poles redirected to enable development. The south of the site would include open space and wetlands in the drainage area.
The 2019 Permisson application remains undetermined but if either are approved it would leave the majority of the remaining land for employment use.
The application for Gleeson, drawn up by Nineteen47, explains: "The neighbouring application to the east does not comprise committed residential development. The application was validated in December 2019 and since that time very limited progress has been made towards the determination of the application. There is no clear rationale for the delays and the application could yet be withdrawn or refused by the LPA, it cannot be relied upon to satisfy the housing requirement within the allocation. The proposed housing within this application could therefore contribute to the anticipated provision of housing within the Site."
The application also sets out why the land has not yet been developed for employment use.
A report from Cushman & Wakefield submitted with the application confirms that "landowners Network Space Ltd have owned the Site for over 30 years and has been unable to deliver employment land development owing to the topography and ground condition relevant to industrial development."
Network Space has led the successful Vextor 31 industrial schemes at nearby Waleswood.
Also at Mansfield Road, agents Eddisons are currently marketing the former Dodds Transport yard which is adjacent to the undeveloped land.
