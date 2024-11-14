News: Sky’s the Limit for Barnsley & Rotherham’s Business of the Year





During a glittering evening at the Magna Science Adventure Centre, the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by Barnsley College celebrated the achievements of all elements of South Yorkshire’s business community: from apprentices and new business owners taking the first steps in their chosen vocation, to organisations that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver truly outstanding work in the fields of growth, people development, customer service, sustainability and community impact.



Hosted by TV presenter Amy Garcia, the event saw over 540 guests from across South Yorkshire’s business community come together to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months. However, the night belonged to Parkgate-based Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Ltd, which was chosen by judges to be a worthy winner of the highly coveted title of Business of the Year.



Since founding the business with little more than a pair of hedge trimmers and a dream of working outdoors in 2014, founder Luke Hammill has seen his company grow into a successful multi-million-pound venture, which employs 30 full-time members of staff. Today, the company successfully works on behalf of housebuilders, local authorities and some of Britain’s largest construction companies, where the company is responsible for developing community green spaces throughout the UK.



Under Luke’s leadership, Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Ltd has enjoyed significant year on year growth, with turnover rising from £1 million to £3 million within the past 12 months alone. As a direct result, the company has invested significantly in new plant machinery, staff training as well as investing back into the communities they serve by working closely with armed forces charities to help veterans forge new careers upon returning to civilian life.



Cateegory winners on the saw three other Rotherham-based companies receive accolades, with education recruitment specialists Trust Education being named as Start-Up of the Year, Equans securing the People Development Award and the Manvers-based Mace Group being crowned best large business.



Barnsley-based winners saw Wombwell-based Cranswick Convenience Foods secured the Community Impact Award in recognition of its commitment to supporting a wide range of good causes in Barnsley and across South Yorkshire, whilst Barnsley College’s innovative Carbon Literacy Project, as well as work undertaken to reduce carbon emissions across its sites, was rewarded with the Sustainability Award.



Barnsley FC Community Trust secured the title of Charity of the Year in recognition of its transformative work in the field of education, health, social inclusion and sports participation. The trust, along with highly commended charities Weston Park Cancer Charity and Age UK Rotherham all received cash prizes to support their work in South Yorkshire.



Longstanding businesses Electrical Safety UK, Barnsley Hospice and Brearley & Co Accountants were presented with salutes to business in recognition of their 20, 30, and 40-year service respectively, whilst Barnsley-based JC Snell and White’s Bakery both celebrated their 90th anniversaries in 2024 – a combined total of more than 270 years’ service to South Yorkshire’s business community.



The important contributions made by charitable organisations were also recognised on the night, with Barnsley FC Community Trust securing the title of Charity of the Year, in recognition of its transformative work in the field of education, health, social inclusion and sports participation. The trust, along with highly commended charities Weston Park Cancer Charity and Age UK Rotherham all received cash prizes to support their work.



Individual awards presented saw Leo Lewin (Affinity 2020 CiC) awarded the title of Apprentice of the Year, whilst Alicia Hewitt (Secure Power Limited) was crowned as Businessperson of the Year. A Special President’s Award was also given to Chris MacCormac, Chief Executive of the Morthyng Group, in recognition of their transformative work within the education sector.



In a heartfelt tribute which looked back at his 30 year career, Chris was honoured for his nearly 30 years of leadership and dedication towards education and community support. Chris started his career a youth worker in 1980, before going to transform Morthyng into a leading national training provider, which has helped thousands from disadvantaged backgrounds. He retires after a distinguished career and was celebrated for his lasting impact on the local community.



Luke Hammill, Managing Director, Sky High Ground Maintenance, said: “It has been an incredible year for our business. Winning the title of Business of the Year, securing the Growth Award as well as being highly commended in the Businessperson of the Year category is something that I feel incredibly proud to have achieved.



"When I set up the business ten years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the company would grow and scale in the way it has done, and I feel very honoured that our efforts have been recognised in this way by the judges. I left school with no formal qualifications at all, and I hope the success I’ve enjoyed since starting my own business goes to show that with the right work ethic and determination, anything is possible.



"Having the right people to support you is key. I’d like to give a massive thank you to each and every person of my Sky High team, especially my partner Danielle who has been with me on every step of this amazing journey.



"Businesses play a vital role in shaping the local and regional economy. From the outset, I’ve always wanted my business to be a force for good: we undertake a wide range of community projects, from supporting local schools to breaking down barriers towards employment by giving veterans a chance to rebuild their lives after leaving the armed forces.



"Of course, we’ve got no intention of resting on our laurels. One of the reasons we joined Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber was because of the work it undertakes to create opportunities for its members within local supply chains. We’re hoping to work more closely with the Chamber in the years to come to bring these plans to fruition, which in turn will not just create more opportunities for our business but grow the local and regional economy.”



Mattthew Stephens, President, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, added: “Over the past 12 months there has been some incredible work delivered by businesses of all sizes across South Yorkshire. I would like to congratulate each and every business who supported this year’s event. The standard of entries was exceptional, and every organisation that was shortlisted, highly commended and winners on the night should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.



"Collectively, members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber employ more than 70,000 people across South Yorkshire. The success of events like our business awards helps to showcase and celebrate the achievements of our incredibly diverse business community – from start-ups taking the very first steps on their business journey to longstanding businesses, which have collectively devoted 270 years of service to our local communities, and despite many businesses preparing themselves for challenging times, at least in the short term, the Chamber will continue to offer support, advice and campaign on behalf of South Yorkshire businesses to ensure their voices are heard.”



Full list of winners:



Salute to Business



Electrical Safety UK – 20 years

Barnsley Hospice – 30 years

Brearley & Co Accountants – 40 years

JC Snell Ltd – 90 years

White’s Bakery – 90 years



President’s Award:



Chris MacCormac – Morthyng Vocational College



Most Promising New Business



Winner: Trust Education

Highly commended:

Grassroots Sports Academy Ltd

Morgan Wills & Trusts

Shortlisted:

AHJ Wills and Estates

Empress Building & Ballroom



Apprentice of the Year Award



Winner: Leo Lewin – Affinity 2020 CiC

Highly commended:

Ateeb Mughal – Equans

Joshua Turver – Gala Tent

Shortlisted:

Aiden Ellis – Osborne Technologies Limited

James Stretton – Equans



Business Growth Award



Winner: Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Limited

Highly commended:

Airmaster

M R Machine Knives

Shortlisted:

Trust Education

Wayv



Business Community Impact Award



Winner: Cranswick Convenience Foods

Highly commended:

Glu Recruit

MAKE YOUR MARK UK

Shortlisted:

Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley

MWAY Communications Ltd



Commitment to People Development



Winner: Equans

Highly commended:

IT Desk (UK) Ltd

Secure Power Ltd

Shortlisted:

Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley

SMH Haywood & Co



Excellence in Customer Service



Winner: Glu Recruit

Highly commended

IT Desk (UK) Ltd

MED-EL UK Ltd

Shortlisted:

Rotherham Insurance Brokers

Signum Facilities Management Ltd



Sustainability Award



Winner: Barnsley College

Highly commended:

Equans

instantprint

Shortlisted:

Hydrov Ltd

KCM Waste Management Ltd



Charity of the Year



Winner: Barnsley FC Community Trust

Highly commended:

Age UK Rotherham

Weston Park Cancer Charity

Shortlisted:

Cathedral Archer Project

Rotherham Hospice



Businessperson of the Year



Winner: Alicia Hewitt - Secure Power Ltd

Highly commended:

James Biggin - Steel City Marketing Ltd

Luke Hammill - Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Limited

Shortlisted:

Mark Smith - MAKE YOUR MARK UK

Rob Shaw - Glu Recruit



Large Business of the Year



Winner: Mace Group

Highly commended:

Equi Trek

instantprint

Shortlisted:

Boohoo Group Plc

Equans



BR Chamber Awards website



It proved to be a night to remember for South Yorkshire’s business community which came together to celebrate their achievements and reflect on the success they have enjoyed over the past 12 months at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.