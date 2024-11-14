News: Planned Rotherham nightclub conversion looks sweet
By Tom Austen
From banging beats to tasty treats. Plans have been submitted to enable the conversion of a vacant former nightclub in Rotherham town centre into a show-stopping dessert parlour.
The £10m Westgate Chambers development is fast-becoming a foodie destination in Rotherham with the recent openings of burger and milkshakes specialist, Munchies, and Cali's - a specialist in chicken burgers, wraps, wings and tenders. The outlets on Main Street are set to be joined by Dessert Time soon and the area could be about to get another opening.
Westgate Chambers is a large private-led regeneration project - a £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects involving the creation of a commercial, retail and residential development that involves renovating the buildings around a courtyard, including a Georgian Grade II listed building.
A planning application has now been submitted for one of the largest remaining units - 2 Main Street - the former Trsyt / Bar One.
If approved, the proposals allow for the conversion of the space so that it can be operated as Rassam's Creamery - the UK’s largest dessert restaurant franchise.
The menu features an array of desserts from luxurious ice cream sundaes and fresh Belgian waffles to hot puddings and decadent cakey milkshakes.
Advertisement
Sheffield-based entrepreneurial founder, Rassam Ali, came back from a holiday in his birth country, Yemen, with the idea of bringing unique milkshakes to his dad's shop. Continued expansion over the last decade means that there are now seven locations in the UK, which have an amazing look and feel.
The unit for Rassam's Creamery sits within a listed building - a former Georgian townhouse - so listed building consent for the change is also sought.
Plans state that the proposed change of use will only affect the internal usage of the space. The external elevation has already been renovated by the landlord and has been restored. The frontage has been reinstated with a Georgian façade by fitting appropriate double glazed timber sash windows to the Main Street and Westgate facades the shopfronts have all been renovated in a style complementary to the building.
At just over 6,000 sq ft, the dessert parlour would extend over the ground floor and basement floor.
Plans for the ground floor include the kitchen area, toilets, counter and customer ordering area and seating for 50. The basement would be for storage.
Several features set Rassam’s Creamery apart from other dessert venues. A dedicated mocktail area boasts over 50 syrups and an array of fresh fruits, allowing for the creation of bespoke, refreshing beverages.
Rassam's Creamery website
Images: Rassam's Creamery
The £10m Westgate Chambers development is fast-becoming a foodie destination in Rotherham with the recent openings of burger and milkshakes specialist, Munchies, and Cali's - a specialist in chicken burgers, wraps, wings and tenders. The outlets on Main Street are set to be joined by Dessert Time soon and the area could be about to get another opening.
Westgate Chambers is a large private-led regeneration project - a £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects involving the creation of a commercial, retail and residential development that involves renovating the buildings around a courtyard, including a Georgian Grade II listed building.
A planning application has now been submitted for one of the largest remaining units - 2 Main Street - the former Trsyt / Bar One.
If approved, the proposals allow for the conversion of the space so that it can be operated as Rassam's Creamery - the UK’s largest dessert restaurant franchise.
The menu features an array of desserts from luxurious ice cream sundaes and fresh Belgian waffles to hot puddings and decadent cakey milkshakes.
Advertisement
Sheffield-based entrepreneurial founder, Rassam Ali, came back from a holiday in his birth country, Yemen, with the idea of bringing unique milkshakes to his dad's shop. Continued expansion over the last decade means that there are now seven locations in the UK, which have an amazing look and feel.
The unit for Rassam's Creamery sits within a listed building - a former Georgian townhouse - so listed building consent for the change is also sought.
Plans state that the proposed change of use will only affect the internal usage of the space. The external elevation has already been renovated by the landlord and has been restored. The frontage has been reinstated with a Georgian façade by fitting appropriate double glazed timber sash windows to the Main Street and Westgate facades the shopfronts have all been renovated in a style complementary to the building.
At just over 6,000 sq ft, the dessert parlour would extend over the ground floor and basement floor.
Plans for the ground floor include the kitchen area, toilets, counter and customer ordering area and seating for 50. The basement would be for storage.
Several features set Rassam’s Creamery apart from other dessert venues. A dedicated mocktail area boasts over 50 syrups and an array of fresh fruits, allowing for the creation of bespoke, refreshing beverages.
Rassam's Creamery website
Images: Rassam's Creamery
2 comments:
Great to see a local business invest in Rotherham, Such a shame we can't entice business into the Forge island site where parking is well suited to establishments like this.
Would be great to see Westgate chambers as a foodie destination. But the issue is parking as there isn't enough on main street for the amount of visitors and delivery drivers for the existing takeaways, nevermind a large place as is suggested with this.
The council have pedestriananised the road and prioritised pedestrians and bicycles, but keep granting planning applications to takeaways which only generates vehicular traffic and they make the road dangerous for pedestrians by poor parking on pavements.
Come on Rotherham council and make a joined up approach to planning for once! No more takeaways unless you add significant parking space!
Post a Comment