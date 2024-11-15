News: £47m Forge Island development about regeneration, not commercial returns
By Tom Austen
The Forge Island development was fully-funded by Rotherham Council for the purposes of regeneration of the town centre, not as a commercial venture, the authority has confirmed.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets which are yet to open.
Work began on site in November 2022 after Rotherham Council agreed to fund the regeneration scheme itself when the the funding available its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets. The authority said it would save nearly £50m compared to an externally funded deal drafted in 2018.
At a recent council meeting Cllr. Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Finance & Safe and Clean Communities, was asked about the financial situation at Forge Island given that a number of food outlets were not now planning to open as expected.
Rothbiz reported first in July that operators "have not been able to bring forward" outlets that had originally signed up for the development.
Advertisement
Cllr. Alam said: "The Council had agreed the Forge Island development for the purposes of regeneration of the town centre, not as a commercial venture. The Cabinet approval for the scheme was that it would pay for itself over the life of the development. The scheme was projected to do so through a complex financial model which included provision for periods of time when some of the units could be empty.
"The Council were negotiating with a number of potential new tenants and as such, were not concerned about the implications of this."
Cabinet approved an increase in the Council’s Capital Programme in 2022 to cover the £46.8m costs which were expected to be covered by the authority's own borrowing and capital resources.
The council expected that the repayment of capital costs will be met wholly or largely over the long term by revenue generated from commercial activity in the Forge Island development. At the time, the cabinet heard that the longer-term financial risks that the project presents related to the Council’s ability to maintain the incomes levels from the lettings, car parking and business rates.
Doncaster's Rustic Pizza Co looks to be the latest operator to pull out having signed up last year and despite signs at the site saying "coming soon." A social media post stated: "Unfortunately we have decided not to proceed with Rotherham. As the other restaurants have pulled out it would be a huge financial risk for us if it wasn’t to work."
Cllr. Alam added that negotiations were ongoing with a number of different tenants.
Forge Island website
Images: Tom Austen
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets which are yet to open.
Work began on site in November 2022 after Rotherham Council agreed to fund the regeneration scheme itself when the the funding available its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets. The authority said it would save nearly £50m compared to an externally funded deal drafted in 2018.
At a recent council meeting Cllr. Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Finance & Safe and Clean Communities, was asked about the financial situation at Forge Island given that a number of food outlets were not now planning to open as expected.
Rothbiz reported first in July that operators "have not been able to bring forward" outlets that had originally signed up for the development.
Advertisement
Cllr. Alam said: "The Council had agreed the Forge Island development for the purposes of regeneration of the town centre, not as a commercial venture. The Cabinet approval for the scheme was that it would pay for itself over the life of the development. The scheme was projected to do so through a complex financial model which included provision for periods of time when some of the units could be empty.
"The Council were negotiating with a number of potential new tenants and as such, were not concerned about the implications of this."
Cabinet approved an increase in the Council’s Capital Programme in 2022 to cover the £46.8m costs which were expected to be covered by the authority's own borrowing and capital resources.
The council expected that the repayment of capital costs will be met wholly or largely over the long term by revenue generated from commercial activity in the Forge Island development. At the time, the cabinet heard that the longer-term financial risks that the project presents related to the Council’s ability to maintain the incomes levels from the lettings, car parking and business rates.
Doncaster's Rustic Pizza Co looks to be the latest operator to pull out having signed up last year and despite signs at the site saying "coming soon." A social media post stated: "Unfortunately we have decided not to proceed with Rotherham. As the other restaurants have pulled out it would be a huge financial risk for us if it wasn’t to work."
Cllr. Alam added that negotiations were ongoing with a number of different tenants.
Forge Island website
Images: Tom Austen
1 comments:
If it's not about commercial returns then they should be offering temporary free (or at least much reduced) rents to get food outlets to open. To have every one of the food outlets pull out of the development is a complete disaster.
Post a Comment