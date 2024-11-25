News: North Star returns to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The fifth annual North Star Science School event returned to South Yorkshire with Professor Brian Cox CBE FRS, Britain’s leading physicist and science communicator, delivering an inspiring speech to school pupils.
The event brings together young people, educators, scientists and businesses for a day filled with exploration and discovery in the realms of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM).
North Star Science School took place at Gulliver’s Valley Resort in Rotherham and was organised by The Work-wise Foundation, an employer-led and inspired charity, in partnership with 360 Degree Society.
Professor Cox shared his vision to make the UK the best place to do science and engineering. He let the 500+ pupils and their teachers know: "You don’t have to be a genius – science is for everyone. All you need to be is interested, and if you’re interested, then you can do it."
Throughout the day, he met with enthusiastic students and later delivered a speech exploring the wonders of our solar system and galaxies, the possibility of life beyond our planet and the future of science. During his speech, he said: “The only thing we can say for sure about life in the Milky Way galaxy and beyond, is that there is one place where we are certain life exists - Earth. So, it is over to you [students] really in the next 10, 20, 30 years. It would be wonderful if we found that this place is not unique even in the solar system. As it stands at the moment, we’re doing research. Are we alone in the solar system? We don’t know. Are we alone in the Milky Way galaxy? We don’t know. That’s why we use science.”
Following his talk, pupils were able to take part in a number of practical workshops, working alongside (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Maths) STEAM-related businesses. This included testing the cooling rates of melted chocolate with AMETEK LAND and Sheffield Girls’ High School, discovering how homes are designed with Barratt Developments PLC and Brinsworth Academy, testing different designs of paper planes with CBE+ and Newfield Secondary School, exploring engineering with Volker Rail and Hayfield School, an introduction to memory metals with Forge Solutions and Oasis Academy Don Valley, building a simple flying control mechanism with Vulcan to the Sky Trust and Doncaster UTC, exploring the fusion of energy with the UK Atomic Energy Authority and Sheffield Park Academy and learning how bricks are made with Ibstock PLC and Wales High School.
Further workshops were hosted by AESSEAL, the AMRC Training Centre, Army, Cyber Security, E.on with Amazelab, Esh Group, NHS South Yorkshire, Signia Hearing, JJA Snack, Space Detectives, MoSAIC and United Cast Bar in collaboration with Cast Metals Federation.
Advertisement
The event is part of the Science Summer School national initiative co-founded in 2012 by Professor Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, with the aim of making the UK the best place in the world to do science and engineering.
Peter Edwards, Joint CEO of the Work-wise Foundation, said: “I’d like to thank Professor Brian Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson, whose vision and passion have been instrumental in making North Star Science School a reality. We are also incredibly grateful for the support from businesses and their willingness to share invaluable expertise with the next generation of innovators.”
He adds: “STEAM touches every part of our lives, shaping the world around us and driving the innovations that will define our future.” John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation, added: “We received some excellent feedback, with teachers telling us that students have gained valuable insights into future careers. Every year, we aim to make North Star even more interactive, with workshops run by businesses and speakers who students wouldn’t normally get the chance to engage with. We were very honoured to have Professor Cox join us here at Gulliver’s Valley – he really did set the tone for a remarkable and memorable day!”
Charlie Smith, Assistant Marketing Manager at AESSeal, said: “This year, we created a seal-building workshop which gave students the opportunity to learn how to build a mechanical seal with different components. This showed students how our mechanical seals go on to make a huge difference to businesses all around the world, saving them money, water, time and much more!”
Beverley Jones, a Teacher from Rawmarsh Community School, said: “The hands-on workshops and inspiring speakers have truly ignited students’ curiosity and opened their eyes to the vast opportunities in STEAM careers. It was wonderful to see them so engaged and excited about learning!"
ESH Group, a sponsor of the North Star Science event shared: “As a proud partner of Skills Street, it was an honour to sponsor this event and help students develop their very own sustainable products while stepping into the role of a sustainability designer, using real-life skills from the Skills Street construction project.”
North Star Science School website
Images: work-wise / Benno Photography
The event brings together young people, educators, scientists and businesses for a day filled with exploration and discovery in the realms of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM).
North Star Science School took place at Gulliver’s Valley Resort in Rotherham and was organised by The Work-wise Foundation, an employer-led and inspired charity, in partnership with 360 Degree Society.
Professor Cox shared his vision to make the UK the best place to do science and engineering. He let the 500+ pupils and their teachers know: "You don’t have to be a genius – science is for everyone. All you need to be is interested, and if you’re interested, then you can do it."
Throughout the day, he met with enthusiastic students and later delivered a speech exploring the wonders of our solar system and galaxies, the possibility of life beyond our planet and the future of science. During his speech, he said: “The only thing we can say for sure about life in the Milky Way galaxy and beyond, is that there is one place where we are certain life exists - Earth. So, it is over to you [students] really in the next 10, 20, 30 years. It would be wonderful if we found that this place is not unique even in the solar system. As it stands at the moment, we’re doing research. Are we alone in the solar system? We don’t know. Are we alone in the Milky Way galaxy? We don’t know. That’s why we use science.”
Following his talk, pupils were able to take part in a number of practical workshops, working alongside (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Maths) STEAM-related businesses. This included testing the cooling rates of melted chocolate with AMETEK LAND and Sheffield Girls’ High School, discovering how homes are designed with Barratt Developments PLC and Brinsworth Academy, testing different designs of paper planes with CBE+ and Newfield Secondary School, exploring engineering with Volker Rail and Hayfield School, an introduction to memory metals with Forge Solutions and Oasis Academy Don Valley, building a simple flying control mechanism with Vulcan to the Sky Trust and Doncaster UTC, exploring the fusion of energy with the UK Atomic Energy Authority and Sheffield Park Academy and learning how bricks are made with Ibstock PLC and Wales High School.
Further workshops were hosted by AESSEAL, the AMRC Training Centre, Army, Cyber Security, E.on with Amazelab, Esh Group, NHS South Yorkshire, Signia Hearing, JJA Snack, Space Detectives, MoSAIC and United Cast Bar in collaboration with Cast Metals Federation.
Advertisement
The event is part of the Science Summer School national initiative co-founded in 2012 by Professor Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, with the aim of making the UK the best place in the world to do science and engineering.
Peter Edwards, Joint CEO of the Work-wise Foundation, said: “I’d like to thank Professor Brian Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson, whose vision and passion have been instrumental in making North Star Science School a reality. We are also incredibly grateful for the support from businesses and their willingness to share invaluable expertise with the next generation of innovators.”
He adds: “STEAM touches every part of our lives, shaping the world around us and driving the innovations that will define our future.” John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation, added: “We received some excellent feedback, with teachers telling us that students have gained valuable insights into future careers. Every year, we aim to make North Star even more interactive, with workshops run by businesses and speakers who students wouldn’t normally get the chance to engage with. We were very honoured to have Professor Cox join us here at Gulliver’s Valley – he really did set the tone for a remarkable and memorable day!”
Charlie Smith, Assistant Marketing Manager at AESSeal, said: “This year, we created a seal-building workshop which gave students the opportunity to learn how to build a mechanical seal with different components. This showed students how our mechanical seals go on to make a huge difference to businesses all around the world, saving them money, water, time and much more!”
Beverley Jones, a Teacher from Rawmarsh Community School, said: “The hands-on workshops and inspiring speakers have truly ignited students’ curiosity and opened their eyes to the vast opportunities in STEAM careers. It was wonderful to see them so engaged and excited about learning!"
ESH Group, a sponsor of the North Star Science event shared: “As a proud partner of Skills Street, it was an honour to sponsor this event and help students develop their very own sustainable products while stepping into the role of a sustainability designer, using real-life skills from the Skills Street construction project.”
North Star Science School website
Images: work-wise / Benno Photography
0 comments:
Post a Comment