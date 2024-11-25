News: Acres of Rotherham green belt eyed up for massive solar farm
By Tom Austen
Thousands of acres of green belt land in Rotherham has been identified in early stage proposals for the largest solar farm in Yorkshire - and one of the largest in the UK.
Solar developer Green Nation has begun consultation on plans to develop a solar and energy storage scheme that would be classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).
If constructed, Whitestone Solar Farm would generate up to 750MW of energy, which is enough to power up to 250,000 homes.
Whitestone would dwarf the Common Farm Solar project in Rotherham that secured planning permission in 2023 that would have an installed capacity of up to 50MW (and cover 285 acres with solar panels).
Consultation documents show that vast areas of agricultural land in Rotherham and Doncaster, some safeguarded for the now-cancelled HS2 route, could make up Whitestone Solar Farm.
The northen site straddles the Rotherham and Doncaster border east of Hooton Roberts and north of Ravenfield.
Farmland adjacent to the M18 south of Bramley and Wickersley has also been identified to host thousands of solar panels, as has vast areas of fields either side of the M1 south of its junction with the M18. This includes sites near Ulley, Aston and Brampton, out towards North and South Anston, and the other way to land between Treeton and Whiston.
In the south of the borough, sites could be included in the solar farm development that are close to Kiveton Park, Harthill and Woodhall.
The developers say that the sites were chosen as there was available capacity at the Brinsworth substation in Rotherham - a remnant of the area's historic role in steel production.
Green Nation says that it has been able to secure an agreement for a new energy project to connect at this location.
A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and cable infrastructure would aslo be required.
Classed as temporary (60 years), the proposed solar farms would be designed with open spaces around and between the panels with wildflowers and native grasses planted beneath. Measures are included to reduce the visual impact from homes and public rights of way.
Consultation documents state: "Whitestone could make a significant contribution to our national energy goals – helping in the fight against climate change while also contributing to energy security and helping reduce energy costs by producing clean, renewable energy here in the UK.
"We are at a very early stage in the development of Whitestone. Our goal is to develop the project in a way that is sensitive to the local environment and community. Over the next few months, we will consult with local residents and technical experts to ensure that valuable local knowledge is built into our proposals."
Consultation runs until to January 17 2025 with a number of in person events scheduled, starting in Rotherham at Aston cum Aughton Leisure Centre on November 30.
Developers plan to submit its application in spring 2026 with construction to follow in 2027 and connection in 2029.
Whitestone Solar Farm website
Images: Green Nation
